Media Advisory - Fisheries and Oceans Canada launches a new program under the Pacific Salmon Strategy Initiative (PSSI)

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Fisheries and Oceans Canada will introduce a new program, funded under the Pacific Salmon Strategy Initiative, to support conservation and sustainability.

A briefing under embargo will take place where departmental officials will be available to answer questions from the media.





Date: Wednesday, December 14, 2022 Time: Media technical briefing: 11:00 a.m. (PST) Location: Zoom (joining instructions to follow)



The news release will be published at 12:00 p.m. (PST)

NOTE: Media planning to attend the event are required to contact Fisheries and Oceans Canada's Pacific Region Media Relations at Media.pac@dfo-mpo.gc.ca to register before Wednesday, December 14 at 8:00 am (PST). A confirmation email containing joining instructions will only be provided to media representatives who have registered. Registered media will also receive an embargoed copy of the accompanying news release and presentation.

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

