U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,028.25
    +6.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,182.00
    +49.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,859.75
    +20.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,836.90
    +2.80 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.98
    -0.41 (-0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.50
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.91
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0636
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5010
    -0.1100 (-3.05%)
     

  • Vix

    22.55
    -2.45 (-9.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2351
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.4280
    -0.0310 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,807.91
    +643.93 (+3.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    417.76
    +14.71 (+3.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,502.89
    +56.92 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +85.31 (+0.31%)
     

Media Advisory - Fisheries and Oceans Canada launches a new program under the Pacific Salmon Strategy Initiative (PSSI)

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Fisheries and Oceans Canada will introduce a new program, funded under the Pacific Salmon Strategy Initiative, to support conservation and sustainability.

A briefing under embargo will take place where departmental officials will be available to answer questions from the media.

Date:

Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Time:

Media technical briefing: 11:00 a.m. (PST)

Location:

Zoom (joining instructions to follow)


The news release will be published at 12:00 p.m. (PST)

NOTE: Media planning to attend the event are required to contact Fisheries and Oceans Canada's Pacific Region Media Relations at Media.pac@dfo-mpo.gc.ca to register before Wednesday, December 14 at 8:00 am (PST). A confirmation email containing joining instructions will only be provided to media representatives who have registered. Registered media will also receive an embargoed copy of the accompanying news release and presentation.

Stay Connected

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/13/c5655.html

Recommended Stories