U.S. markets close in 1 hour 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,429.14
    +72.69 (+1.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,624.40
    +326.67 (+0.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,888.84
    +349.54 (+2.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,035.40
    +31.36 (+1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.40
    +1.80 (+2.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,831.30
    -21.20 (-1.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1294
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7980
    +0.0150 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3516
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4020
    +0.5360 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,002.52
    +706.95 (+1.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    875.89
    +20.07 (+2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.78
    +98.32 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,011.33
    -120.01 (-0.44%)
     

Media Advisory - FSRA's Principles-Based Progress: Moving beyond regulatory checklists to better protect consumers and encourage innovation in Financial Services

·1 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is holding its first ever virtual Exchange event to discuss the future of Principles-Based Regulation and its vision for enabling innovation within the sectors it regulates.

FSRA Logo (CNW Group/Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario)
FSRA Logo (CNW Group/Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario)

It's been less than three years since FSRA was launched and the young regulator has made significant progress. Join us to hear about the evolution of regulation in Ontario and how FSRA plans to help transform the financial services sector.

When:

Thursday, January 27, 2022 8:45 a.m. – 12:10 p.m.



Speakers:

The Honourable Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance; FSRA Board Chair, Joanne De Laurentiis; FSRA CEO, Mark White



Principles-Based
Regulation Panel:

Jordan Solway, Executive Vice President, Legal & Enforcement, FSRA; Stephen A. Fuller, Head of International Government Affairs, Senior Vice President, TCI Global, The Travelers Companies Inc.; Dr. Cristie Ford, Professor, Allard School of Law, University of British Columbia; and Simon Archer, Partner, Goldblatt Partners LLP.



Innovation Panel:

Marlena Labieniec, Director, Innovation, FSRA; RA E – Executive Director, Fintech Cadence; Elvis Wong – Director of Financial Health, Fintech Cadence.

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/26/c3318.html

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing shares dip after posting third consecutive annual loss, AT&T stock slides

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down how Boeing and AT&T are trading after the companies reported earnings.

  • Here's Why Upstart Is Soaring Today

    For one thing, Upstart, like most other high-growth technology stocks, has been beaten down recently, and that's the group that is rebounding the most today. With that said, there is some company-specific news out of Upstart. The company announced that it has added Corning Credit Union to its personal lending partners in the Upstart Referral Network, which should help keep its lending volume moving higher in 2022.

  • Why Gatos Silver Stock Lost 64% of Its Value at the Open Today

    The precious-metals miner provided an update on reserves at its main mine, and it was not a pleasant read.

  • Why Corning Stock Jumped 12.5% on Wednesday

    The world's most famous glassmaker just beat earnings -- and promised to do it again next quarter, too.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Rocketed Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock closed down 4.5% on Tuesday after Bloomberg reported that Nvidia's $40 billion bid to buy Britain's Arm Holdings is all but dead. Nvidia may abandon the deal, said Bloomberg, and SoftBank -- Arm's seller -- is already contemplating putting Arm up for an initial public offering instead. When Nvidia announced its intention to purchase Arm back in September 2020, the company explained that it would meet 70% of its $40 billion purchase price by paying in shares.

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • DraftKings stock jumps after Morgan Stanley upgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith reports on how DraftKings stock is surging after Morgan Stanley upgraded its rating of the company on the outlook for sports betting amid the NFL playoffs.

  • Jeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayNvi

  • What Is The Ownership Structure Like For Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)?

    Every investor in Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • Here's Why Block Is Rising on Wednesday

    The stock market was having a strong start to the day on Wednesday, with all three major indexes firmly in positive territory shortly after the opening bell. First, the recent market turbulence has disproportionately affected high-growth tech stocks, and Block is certainly one of them. The most beaten-down stocks are also the ones rebounding the most on Wednesday, so much of the move can be attributed to general market momentum.

  • 3 Buffett Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Between Dec. 31, 1964 and Dec. 31, 2021, he oversaw the creation of more than $600 billion in market value and led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to aggregate gains in excess of 3,600,000%! Of the more than three-dozen securities Berkshire Hathaway owns in its $350 billion investment portfolio, three stand out as wholly avoidable in 2022.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Peloton Changes Course and Increases Prices

    Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) stock is in a world of hurt in recent months. The interactive exercise equipment maker initially cut the price of one of its popular products by $400 and is now reversing course and increasing prices. Only a couple of quarters ago, Peloton announced it would be reducing the price of its Bikes by $400.

  • Pinterest Q4 Earnings Preview: Monthly Active User Trends Will Be in Focus

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 earnings on Feb. 2. Folks have more choices for spending their time, and one of the activities some are giving up is browsing Pinterest. Investors will be looking at Pinterest's monthly active user trends to determine if trending losses have changed direction or not.

  • Why Workhorse Group Stock Spiked Today

    Investors need to see a recovery in the underlying business more than just a pop in the stock price.

  • Why F5 Stock Fell Sharply on Wednesday

    The tech stock is down despite F5 reporting better-than-expected revenue and adjusted earnings per share.

  • Why Hexo, Tilray, and Aurora Cannabis Got Smoked Tuesday

    On yet another "red" day for stock markets, marijuana investors saw their stocks tumble right along with the rest of the Nasdaq. In a press release early this morning, Hexo gave investors an update on its strategic plan entitled "The Path Forward," explaining how Hexo -- shares of which traded above $30 just a couple of years ago, but now fetch just $0.50 -- intends to regain its mojo and get its share price moving higher once again. New product launches appear key to Hexo's plan, as the company launches sales of a "transdermal cream and a CBD-forward body lotion," and also a new line of "gummy confection called Redebles."

  • Why These 2 Stocks Might Be a Bottom Buy Here

    While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. The analysts have been busy lately, picking out stocks that are in their lower price r

  • Is Clorox a Dividend Stock to Buy for 2022?

    Clorox (NYSE: CLX) is one dividend-paying company that thrived at the pandemic onset as folks urgently looked for disinfectant products. The rest of Clorox's product portfolio also performed well as most of them are used at home, and people have been spending a lot more time there. In the beginning of Clorox's fiscal year 2022, sales are decreasing slightly as the fear of contracting COVID-19 diminishes.

  • Musk Declares Cybertruck ‘Awesome’ as Tesla Stock Rises Ahead of Key Earnings Report

    Elon Musk has been driving Telsa's new Cybertruck and he thinks it's 'awesome.' An electric truck opens a substantial new market for Tesla.