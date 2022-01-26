Media Advisory - FSRA's Principles-Based Progress: Moving beyond regulatory checklists to better protect consumers and encourage innovation in Financial Services

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is holding its first ever virtual Exchange event to discuss the future of Principles-Based Regulation and its vision for enabling innovation within the sectors it regulates.

It's been less than three years since FSRA was launched and the young regulator has made significant progress. Join us to hear about the evolution of regulation in Ontario and how FSRA plans to help transform the financial services sector.

When: Thursday, January 27, 2022 8:45 a.m. – 12:10 p.m.



Speakers: The Honourable Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance; FSRA Board Chair, Joanne De Laurentiis; FSRA CEO, Mark White



Regulation Panel: Jordan Solway, Executive Vice President, Legal & Enforcement, FSRA; Stephen A. Fuller, Head of International Government Affairs, Senior Vice President, TCI Global, The Travelers Companies Inc.; Dr. Cristie Ford, Professor, Allard School of Law, University of British Columbia; and Simon Archer, Partner, Goldblatt Partners LLP.



Innovation Panel: Marlena Labieniec, Director, Innovation, FSRA; RA E – Executive Director, Fintech Cadence; Elvis Wong – Director of Financial Health, Fintech Cadence.

