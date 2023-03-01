Media Advisory - Government to make an announcement about preventing gun crime and gang violence in the Halifax Regional Municipality

DARTMOUTH, NS, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, as he makes an announcement to prevent gun crime and gang violence in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

He will be joined by Darren Fisher, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Seniors and Member of Parliament for Dartmouth - Cole Harbour and His Worship Mike Savage, Mayor of Halifax Regional Municipality.

Following the announcement, Minister Mendicino, MP Fisher and Mayor Savage will take questions from the media.

Date

Thursday, March 2, 2023

Time

9:30 a.m. (AST)

Location

North Woodside Community Centre

Gymnasium

230 Pleasant Street

Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in and present photo ID and credentials.

