Media Advisory - Government to make an announcement about preventing gun crime and gang violence in the Halifax Regional Municipality

·1 min read

DARTMOUTH, NS, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, as he makes an announcement to prevent gun crime and gang violence in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

He will be joined by Darren Fisher, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Seniors and Member of Parliament for Dartmouth - Cole Harbour and His Worship Mike Savage, Mayor of Halifax Regional Municipality.

Following the announcement, Minister Mendicino, MP Fisher and Mayor Savage will take questions from the media.

Date
Thursday, March 2, 2023

Time
9:30 a.m. (AST)

Location
North Woodside Community Centre
Gymnasium
230 Pleasant Street
Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in and present photo ID and credentials.

  • 9th Circuit denies emergency bid to halt Nevada lithium mine

    A federal appeals court has cleared the way for construction in Nevada of the largest lithium mine in the U.S. while it considers claims by conservationists and tribes that the government illegally approved it in a rush to produce raw materials for electric vehicle batteries. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday denied a request for an emergency injunction that would have prevented a subsidiary of Lithium Americas from breaking ground near the Oregon line this week at the third largest known lithium deposit in the world. Lawyers for the mining company and the Biden administration said in court filings on Tuesday further delay was undermining efforts to combat climate change as the 2-year-old legal battle lingers and demand continues to grow for the key component in batteries for electric vehicles.

  • These Republican Bills Want to Make Tax Cheats Richer

    The first bill introduced in a new session of Congress can be an important symbol of political priorities and values. For the Republicans who took over a slim majority in the House of Representatives, then, the main priority is eliminating … Continue reading → The post These Republican Bills Want to Make Tax Cheats Richer appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Petrobras Dividends Under Fire by Cash-Strained Lula

    (Bloomberg) -- It didn’t take long for Brazil’s state-controlled oil giant Petrobras to come under fire from newly elected President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is struggling to avert a major slowdown in Latin America’s largest economy.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersLightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to Lose Reelectio

  • Biden Is Making a Mistake With the New Chips Act

    U.S. chip makers will have to marshal every available resource if they hope to become competitive on the global stage. That means limiting buybacks and dividends.

  • Ireland rues mistakes of the past as it struggles to keep the lights on

    Back-up power generators have started to arrive in Ireland to help it keep the lights on during the next few winters. The mobile turbines, described as “effectively jet engines”, are set to be installed in areas including Dublin and nearby County Meath. The €350m (£308m) temporary capacity was ordered by environment minister Eamon Ryan last year as a “last resort”, after regulators flagged a looming shortfall in generation. “This is an electricity emergency,” minister of state Ossian Smyth told

  • Biden conditions for chip funding cause 'heartburn,' industry insiders say

    As the Biden administration on Tuesday disclosed conditions for awarding $39 billion in subsidies to revamp U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, tech industry sources said some unexpected provisions make the funds less attractive. Although no chip industry sources said companies would scrap expansion plans to build in the U.S., they grumbled about the U.S. Department of Commerce's broad range of rules to receive funding, from requirements to share excess profits with the government to providing affordable child care for construction workers who build the plants. Industry sources say that the measure was a surprise and that it is unclear how it would be applied to companies, each of which will have to negotiate separate agreements with the U.S. government.

  • Biden Pick for FAA Chief Questioned on Experience, Plans for Agency

    Phil Washington, CEO of Denver International Airport, said he is able to lead large organizations and would lean on the aviation agency’s technical experts if confirmed.

  • Russians place flowers at burnt out tanks in Baltic cities

    Burnt-out Russian tanks seized by Ukrainian forces last year have gone on display in recent days in the capitals of the three Baltics states, where Estonians, Latvians and Lithuanians are turning out to view them and snap photos in sympathy with the Ukrainians defending their homeland. The Russian gestures of support for Russia's side in the war have set off some arguments, and at least one fist fight in Vilnius — underlining the tensions that are simmering in the Baltic nations.

  • Post office buys 9,250 electric vans, 14,000 charge stations

    The U.S. Postal Service is buying 9,250 Ford Motor Co. electric vans and 14,000 charging stations as part of a move to switch its fleet to electric vehicles. The service also is buying another 9,250 internal combustion vans from Fiat Chrysler in North America, now part of Amsterdam-based Stellantis. The Fiat Chrysler and Ford vehicles together will cost just over $1 billion.

  • Biden’s first veto could impact your 401(k) and how companies react to climate change

    Republicans keep up 'anti-woke' fight to limit how retirement-investing plans consider environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues when picking stocks.

  • Congress sends Biden a measure to stop ‘woke’ 401(k)s

    The Senate passed a measure to block retirement account managers from considering environmental, social, and corporate governance principles when evaluating investments.

  • Biden faces dilemma in fight over large Alaska oil project

    The Biden administration is weighing approval of a major oil project on Alaska's petroleum-rich North Slope that supporters say represents an economic lifeline for Indigenous communities in the region but environmentalists say is counter to President Joe Biden's climate goals. A decision on ConocoPhillips Alaska's Willow project, in a federal oil reserve roughly the size of Indiana, could come by early March. Q: What is the Willow project?

  • Congress Investigates How Pharma Middlemen Affect Drug Prices

    The House Oversight and Accountability Committee is asking CVS Caremark and other pharmacy-benefit managers about the rebates they negotiate and the fees they charge.

  • Biden to require chips companies winning subsidies to share excess profits

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Tuesday said it will require companies winning funds from its $52-billion U.S. semiconductor manufacturing and research program to share excess profits and explain how they plan to provide affordable childcare. The Commerce Department on Tuesday released its plans to begin accepting applications in late June for a $39-billion manufacturing subsidy program. The CHIPS Act plays a central role in the Biden administration's effort to bring semiconductor manufacturing back to the United States.

  • Gas Stoves Are One Step Closer to New Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Consumer Product Safety Commission has voted to seek public input on gas stoves, a potential first step in regulating the appliances. Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersLightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to Lose Reelection in 40 YearsMusk Was Right About Tesla Rivals Losing BillionsRichard Trumka Jr., a

  • The EU has discovered that it needs Britain more than it thought

    Vladimir Putin is the Godfather of the Windsor Framework. Full-scale war in Europe for the first time since 1945 is what has made it possible to detoxify the Northern Ireland Protocol.

  • Chief Justice Roberts has questions on student-loan cancellation: ‘How does that fit under the normal understanding of modify?’

    The U.S. Supreme Court hears oral arguments Tuesday from plaintiffs challenging President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel a big tranche of federal student loans.

  • CHIPS Act: What companies need to do to get their share

    In a long awaited announcement, the Commerce Department outlined Tuesday what semiconductor companies will need to hand over to get their share of the billions in government money that will come their way soon. Bottom line: no blank check. “We'll run them through the paces and then we'll make our decisions,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told Yahoo Finance Live in an interview.

  • China's CCP Issues Warning to Elon Musk After a Recent Tweet

    The scientific discussion about the origin of the coronovirus pandemic continues, and Musk is cautioned about commenting on it by a powerful source in a key market.

  • Disney lost control of its Florida kingdom for opposing the “Don’t Say Gay” bill

    Florida governor Ron DeSantis ended Disney’s self-governance in the Reedy Creek Improvement District, renaming the area and placing it under state control.