Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce funding that supports rebuilding lives and livelihoods in Lytton, British Columbia

LYTTON, BC, June 13, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, will provide details on funding that will help rebuild Lytton by supporting the village, its people, and its businesses.

Government of Canada to announce funding that supports rebuilding lives and livelihoods in Lytton, British Columbia (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

Minister Sajjan will be available to answer questions from the media following the funding announcement.

Event: Minister Sajjan to deliver remarks and announce details on funding that will help rebuild Lytton by supporting the village, its people, and its businesses.



Date: Tuesday, June 14, 2022



Time: 11:15am



Location: Lytton Junction Esso - 176 Trans-Canada Hwy, Lytton, BC

IMPORTANT: Anyone attending the news conference in person must not present any symptoms similar to those of COVID-19 and must not have been in contact with anyone who has received a positive diagnosis within the last 14 days. Facemasks must be worn and all public health guidelines must be respected at all times.

Stay connected

Follow PacifiCan on Twitter and LinkedIn

SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/13/c5769.html