Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce funding that supports tourism experiences in Vancouver, B.C.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Parm Bains, Member of Parliament for Steveston-Richmond East on behalf of the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), will provide details on funding to Vancouver Fireworks Festival Society.

Government of Canada to announce funding that supports tourism experiences in Vancouver, B.C. (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

The event will feature remarks from the Member of Parliament followed by a question and answer session with media.

Event: Parm Bains, Member of Parliament for Steveston- Richmond East to deliver remarks and announce details on funding being made to strengthen tourism experiences in Vancouver Date: April 24, 2023 Time: 10:00 AM Location: Concord Presentation Center- 88 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver BC

Stay connected

Follow PacifiCan on Twitter and LinkedIn

SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/24/c1057.html