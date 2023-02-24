Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce projects to support employment equity
GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - The Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr., will be in Halifax to announce projects funded through the Workplace Opportunities: Removing Barriers to Equity program.
The Minister will be joined by Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament for Halifax.
A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
Date:
Monday, February 27, 2023
Time:
11:00 a.m. AST
Place:
Digital Nova Scotia
Halifax, Nova Scotia
To register, contact media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca with name and media outlet before 10:00 a.m. AST on Monday, February 27, 2023. Please indicate if attendance will be in person or virtual. Further information will be provided upon registration.
SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/24/c2497.html