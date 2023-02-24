U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce projects to support employment equity

·1 min read

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - The Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr., will be in Halifax to announce projects funded through the Workplace Opportunities: Removing Barriers to Equity program.

The Minister will be joined by Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament for Halifax.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date:

Monday, February 27, 2023



Time:

11:00 a.m. AST



Place:

Digital Nova Scotia
1301–1809 Barrington Street

Halifax, Nova Scotia



To register, contact media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca with name and media outlet before 10:00 a.m. AST on Monday, February 27, 2023. Please indicate if attendance will be in person or virtual. Further information will be provided upon registration.

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Cision
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/24/c2497.html

