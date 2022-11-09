U.S. markets close in 6 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,805.22
    -22.89 (-0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,976.83
    -184.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,533.15
    -83.05 (-0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,808.93
    -0.88 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.95
    -0.96 (-1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,716.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    21.47
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0025
    -0.0051 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1530
    +0.0270 (+0.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1394
    -0.0151 (-1.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3110
    +0.6480 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,525.15
    -2,080.60 (-10.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.64
    -57.27 (-12.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,298.91
    -7.23 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,716.43
    -155.68 (-0.56%)
     

Media advisory - Government of Canada to Announce Support for Crisis Hotlines in Nova Scotia

·1 min read

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, for an announcement regarding support for crisis hotlines in Nova Scotia.

The Honourable Karla MacFarlane, Nova Scotia Minister responsible for the Advisory Council on the Status of Women and Andy Filmore, Member of Parliament for Halifax, will also be present to discuss the announcement.

Date:            November 10, 2022

Time:           10 a.m. (AT)

Location:     Halifax Central Library – Lindsay Children's Room
                     5440 Spring Garden Rd.
                     Halifax, Nova Scotia

Follow Women and Gender Equality Canada:

SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/09/c2754.html

Recommended Stories