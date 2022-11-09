Media advisory - Government of Canada to Announce Support for Crisis Hotlines in Nova Scotia

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, for an announcement regarding support for crisis hotlines in Nova Scotia.

The Honourable Karla MacFarlane, Nova Scotia Minister responsible for the Advisory Council on the Status of Women and Andy Filmore, Member of Parliament for Halifax, will also be present to discuss the announcement.

Date: November 10, 2022

Time: 10 a.m. (AT)

Location: Halifax Central Library – Lindsay Children's Room

5440 Spring Garden Rd.

Halifax, Nova Scotia

Follow Women and Gender Equality Canada:

SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/09/c2754.html