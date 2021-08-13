MEDIA ADVISORY - Government of Canada to announce new developments related to COVID-19 vaccination

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Minister for Intergovernmental Affairs, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health, Jennifer O'Connell, will hold a press conference to announce new developments related to COVID-19 vaccination.

Press Conference

Date: August 13, 2021

Time: 12:15 p.m. (EST)

Location:

The news conference will be held virtually. Journalists who wish to ask questions can do so by teleconference.

Toll-free (Canada/US) dial-in number:

1-866-206-0153

Local dial-in number:

613-954-9003

Passcode: 3995835#

Note: To help ensure optimal sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode for questions.

