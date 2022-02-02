U.S. markets close in 3 hours 12 minutes

Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce new funding to support Regina International Airport

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, and the Chair of the Regina Airport Authority, Trent Fraser, will participate in a virtual news conference to announce new funding to support the Regina International Airport.

Minister Alghabra and Trent Fraser will be available to answer questions from the media following the announcement.

For media participation:

Media are invited to email Transport Canada Media Relations at media@tc.gc.ca no later than 8:00 a.m. CST on Thursday, February 3, 2022, to receive a link to participate in the virtual event.

Date:

Thursday, February 3, 2022

Time:

9:30 a.m. CST

Location:

Virtual


Live stream:

The event will be streamed on Transport Canada's Twitter account. Please note that only media registered for the event will be able to pose questions during the question and answer period.

SOURCE Transport Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/02/c5702.html

