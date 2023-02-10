Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce funding to revitalize Vancouver's historic Chinatown

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), will provide details on funding to revitalize Vancouver's historic Chinatown.

Government of Canada to announce funding to revitalize Vancouver’s historic Chinatown (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

The event will feature remarks from the Minister followed by a question and answer session with media.

Event: The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and

Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

(PacifiCan), to deliver remarks and announce details on funding being made to

revitalize Vancouver's historic Chinatown.



Date: February 13, 2023



Time: 10:00 a.m.



Location: Chinatown Storytelling Centre

168 E Pender St

Vancouver, BC

V6A 1T3





