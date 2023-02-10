U.S. markets close in 2 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,084.71
    +3.21 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,836.00
    +136.12 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,710.13
    -79.45 (-0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,917.56
    +2.23 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.46
    +1.40 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,874.80
    -3.70 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.08
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0676
    -0.0068 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7300
    +0.0470 (+1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2057
    -0.0066 (-0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4720
    +0.0340 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,727.30
    -837.41 (-3.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    496.83
    -2.80 (-0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,882.45
    -28.70 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,670.98
    +86.63 (+0.31%)
     

Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce funding to revitalize Vancouver's historic Chinatown

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), will provide details on funding to revitalize Vancouver's historic Chinatown.

Government of Canada to announce funding to revitalize Vancouver’s historic Chinatown (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)
Government of Canada to announce funding to revitalize Vancouver’s historic Chinatown (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

The event will feature remarks from the Minister followed by a question and answer session with media.

Event:             

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and
Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada
(PacifiCan), to deliver remarks and announce details on funding being made to
revitalize Vancouver's historic Chinatown.



Date:               

February 13, 2023



Time:             

10:00 a.m.



Location:       

Chinatown Storytelling Centre
168 E Pender St
Vancouver, BC
V6A 1T3



Stay connected

Follow PacifiCan on Twitter and LinkedIn

SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/10/c6899.html

Recommended Stories

  • IRS warns taxpayers to hold off filing returns in 20 states as it checks if it can tax special refunds

    Taxpayers in more than 20 states are asked to wait to file 2022 returns until the IRS issues guidance, according to the National Taxpayer Advocate.

  • IRS tells taxpayers in 22 states to hold off on tax filing

    Tax agency said it is trying to determine whether tax rebates, issued in many states last year, count as income.

  • Citi Dropped from Texas $3.4 Billion Muni Deal on Gun Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. has been dropped from the group of banks poised to handle the biggest-ever municipal-bond transaction from Texas after the state’s attorney general’s office determined the firm “discriminates” against the firearms industry, barring it from underwriting most government borrowings in the state.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina Ball

  • California’s Surging Energy Bills Are Its Own Fault

    (Bloomberg) -- A cold, rainy winter in California has exposed the challenges that can arise when a poster child for the clean energy transition isn’t fully ready to make the leap from fossil fuels. Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy in Wake of Guaidó VoteChinese Balloo

  • Summers Sees Turbulence Ahead With Market Complacent on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers warned that complacency is setting into financial markets about inflation, and that the Federal Reserve may need to tighten further than what investors are currently expecting.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldUS Takes Custody of Venezu

  • Putin cuts Russian oil output in revenge for Western sanctions - live updates

    Russia has said it will cut output by 500,000 barrels a day next month in retaliation against Western sanctions over its war in Ukraine.

  • Companies involved in the making of the Chinese spy balloon could face sanctions

    Whoever helped make China’s spy balloon is in big trouble with the US.

  • Russians have a plan to destroy Moldova, and Ukraine has uncovered it, says Zelensky

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that his country has intercepted plans by Russian secret services to destroy Moldova, and Moldovan intelligence confirmed the claim. Speaking to European Union leaders in Brussels, Zelensky said he recently told Moldovan President Maia Sandu about the alleged scheme. “I have informed her that we have intercepted the plan of the destruction of Moldova by the Russian intelligence,” Zelensky said through a translator.

  • As investors cheer 'disinflation,' Jamie Dimon says not so fast: Morning Brief

    What to know in markets on Friday, February 10, 2023.

  • Mass Layoffs or Hiring Boom? What’s Actually Happening in the Jobs Market

    Restaurants, hotels and hospitals are finally staffing up, more than making up for losses in tech and other sectors. “Knock on wood, things are running like they were before the pandemic,” said one restaurant executive.

  • I am a DoorDash driver who’s been elected to the Colorado State House. Food delivery companies are gamifying your tips and making it harder for drivers to earn a living wage. Here’s what you can do about it

    Stephanie Vigil has a simple message for Americans: Food delivery companies use your generous tips to exploit drivers.

  • It’s Not Too Late to Invest in Defense Stocks. These Funds Are Good Plays.

    The funds look pricey, but the short-term outlook depends on the economy and the pace of the Russia-Ukraine war.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Strikes After Zelenskiy’s Europe Aid Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia launched its biggest barrage of missile attacks so far this year against Ukraine after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy completed a visit to European capitals, where he sought more weapons to fend off Vladimir Putin’s invasion. Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldUS Takes Cust

  • Yes, Republicans want changes to Social Security and Medicare entitlements—because some changes are needed

    Growing up, I used to watch a sportscaster whose catchphrase was “Let’s go to the videotape!” And then he’d show a monster home run, touchdown pass or slam dunk. During his State of the Union address, President Biden taunted Republicans for saying they want to cut Social Security and Medicare—even “sunset” it every five years, meaning that if lawmakers didn’t vote to keep the programs, they would sunset—vanish. Republicans were outraged.

  • Quake Latest: Rebuilding Cost in Turkey May Exceed $3 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy in Wake of Guaidó VoteUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the initial state response had been slowed by the fact that emergency personnel

  • Deutsche Bank Defies Treasury Bulls by Calling Yields at 4.20%

    (Bloomberg) -- Benchmark US Treasury yields could rise to 4.20% as the economy recovers from a slowdown by the end of the year, according to Deutsche Bank AG’s private banking arm. Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy in Wake of Guaidó VoteUS Makes Case That

  • Stablecoins Are Not Worth the Risk

    For the crypto wealthy, hope springs eternal but the rest of us should be very skeptical. Stablecoins have provided little that’s new or useful, are not stable – some had shorter life spans than Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX – and have cost everyday people dearly. Or the U.S. Congress could simply support regulators – with additional resources, if needed – to do their job, using time-tested methods.

  • China Targets Blockchain Breakthroughs With Beijing Research Center: Report

    The center will focus on blockchain use related to the economy and individuals' livelihoods in an attempt to make the technology central to the country's digital infrastructure.

  • How I'd fix Social Security

    Fix Social Security? When both political parties are finally forced to get together and act like grownups rather than snitty children, we’ll end up with fixes that will likely both increase the program’s revenues and probably reduce its future costs, as well. Here's what they might be.

  • Jeremy Hunt has made Britain a no-go area for investment

    The timing couldn’t be more perfect. On Friday, Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt hosted a summit of more than 200 prominent business figures as part of efforts to drum up fresh investment into Britain. And what better backdrop than one of the biggest snubs this Government has ever suffered? AstraZeneca’s usually restrained boss Sir Pascal Soriot confirmed that the pharma giant had chosen to build a new state-of-the-art factory in Dublin rather than the north-west of England because of the Treasury’s