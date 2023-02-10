Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce funding to revitalize Vancouver's historic Chinatown
VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), will provide details on funding to revitalize Vancouver's historic Chinatown.
The event will feature remarks from the Minister followed by a question and answer session with media.
Event:
The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and
Date:
February 13, 2023
Time:
10:00 a.m.
Location:
Chinatown Storytelling Centre
