Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce new funding to support Vancouver Pride Society

VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), will announce funding to support the Vancouver Pride Society.

Government of Canada to announce new funding to support Vancouver Pride Society (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

The Minister will make remarks at the TD Community Stage and then be available for media.



Event: Minister Sajjan to announce funding to support the Vancouver Pride Society







Date: Sunday, July 31, 2022







Time: 1:30 p.m.







Location: TD Community Stage (west side of Sunset Beach)

Sunset Beach Park

1204 Beach Avenue

Vancouver, BC

