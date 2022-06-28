U.S. markets close in 3 minutes

Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce support to grow Calgary's social start-ups, and for businesses to access diverse tech talent

·1 min read

CALGARY, AB, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister responsible for PrairiesCan, will announce federal support for three initiatives that will help accelerate the growth of Calgary's social enterprises while facilitating technology-enabled businesses to access the talent and skilled workers they need to grow and remain competitive.

Government of Canada to announce support to grow Calgary’s social start-ups, and for businesses to access diverse tech talent (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)
Government of Canada to announce support to grow Calgary’s social start-ups, and for businesses to access diverse tech talent (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Joining Minister Vandal will be George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview; Jeremy Nixon, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Alberta Community and Social Services for Civil Society; Dr. Penny Pexman, Associate Vice-President (Research), University of Calgary; Danielle Rutkowski, Project Manager, Meticulon; and Lisa Moon, Regional Director, Alberta, NPower Canada.

Speakers will be available to answer questions from the media following the remarks.

Date:

Wednesday, June 29, 2022



Time:

3:30 p.m. (MT)



Location:

Alastair Ross Technology Centre (main lobby)
3553 31 St NW
Calgary, Alberta



SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/28/c8517.html

