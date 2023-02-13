U.S. markets close in 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,127.65
    +37.19 (+0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,168.63
    +299.36 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,869.19
    +151.07 (+1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,936.39
    +17.58 (+0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.99
    +0.27 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.00
    -12.50 (-0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    -0.15 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0720
    -0.0023 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7170
    -0.0270 (-0.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2133
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4000
    +0.9620 (+0.73%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,627.56
    -399.58 (-1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.19
    -7.30 (-1.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,947.60
    +65.15 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,427.32
    -243.66 (-0.88%)
     

Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce funding to support B.C.'s biomanufacturing and aerospace sectors

·1 min read

RICHMOND, BC, Feb. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), will provide details on two projects that will be delivered by the British Columbia Institute of Technology

Government of Canada to announce funding to support B.C.’s biomanufacturing and aerospace sectors (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)
Government of Canada to announce funding to support B.C.’s biomanufacturing and aerospace sectors (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

The event will feature remarks from the Minister followed by a question and answer session with media.

Event:             

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), to deliver remarks and announce details on funding being made to deliver training that will support growth in B.C.'s aerospace and biomanufacturing sectors.



Date:               

February 14, 2023

Time:             

11:30am

Location:       

BCIT Aerospace Campus
3800 Cessna Drive
Richmond, BC

Stay connected

Follow PacifiCan on Twitter and LinkedIn

SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/13/c7874.html

Recommended Stories

  • TNRG Leadership To Attend Mines & Money

    McapMediaWire -- THUNDER ENERGIES CORP. [OTC: TNRG] announces that company leadership will be attending the strategic Mines & Money Investor Conference later this month in Miami, Florida as investo...

  • Bakkt Backs Out of Consumer Business to Focus on B2B Offering

    Cryptocurrency platform Bakkt is making a pivot away from its consumer-focused app to provide “scalable business-to-business technology solutions.”

  • Hydrogen to be pumped into main gas pipeline by 2025

    Hydrogen is to be pumped into Britain's main gas pipeline by 2025 as part of a scramble to ditch fossil fuels and move to net zero.

  • Thousands of J&J talc lawsuits in New Jersey get new judge

    A new judge has been assigned to oversee tens of thousands of lawsuits in New Jersey federal court against Johnson & Johnson over its talc products, two weeks after an appeals court rejected the company's plan to offload the claims into bankruptcy. U.S. District Judge Michael Shipp, based in Trenton, will take over the long-running litigation from former Chief District Judge Freda Wolfson, who retired from the bench on Feb. 1, according to an order filed on Monday. The cases, numbering more than 38,000, had been on hold since October 2021, when a J&J subsidiary newly created to hold the talc liabilities filed for bankruptcy.

  • Apple is trying to avoid a possible EU fine of $39 billion

    Executives from Apple will meet with EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday (Feb 14) in a closed-door meeting to discuss the market dominance of Apple Pay, the iOS mobile wallet feature, according to Reuters.

  • Elon Musk Hangs Out With a Powerful New Friend

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk managed to break the monotony of his busy schedule. The Techno King, as he's known at the electric-vehicle maker, TSLA recently indicated that since he acquired Twitter for $44 billion at the end of October his schedule now consisted of working, working and working and has put his health at risk. "Last 3 months were extremely tough, as had to save Twitter from bankruptcy, while fulfilling essential Tesla & SpaceX duties," the billionaire wrote on Feb. 5.

  • Elon Musk Took In The Super Bowl On Sunday Sitting Next To A Media Mogul

    The Super Bowl is America's most-watched event every year. Having a suite at the Super Bowl is reserved for the super rich with reports of luxury suites going for between $1.5 million and $2 million for the big game. One couple especially got social media talking on Sunday, Feb. 12.

  • Suze Orman says this workplace taboo 'is how the system keeps us down' — here's why it could pay to combat the 'culture of secrecy' at your office

    Three more states now have laws that require companies to post salary ranges.

  • India aims to triple defence exports to $5 billion, sell fighter jets, choppers

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday set out ambitions to more than triple annual defence exports to $5 billion over the next two years, as arms firms flocked to a major air show for a slice of the nation's massive import budget. The country is looking to sign defence deals worth 750 billion rupees ($9 billion) at the biennial five-day Aero India event, its biggest ever, as its airlines try to complete jetliner purchases to meet civilian demand and press global aircraft manufacturers to produce more locally, mainly through partnerships. India has been one of the world's biggest importers of defence equipment for decades, but it has punched below its weight in the global arms export market.

  • Biden Restarts $10 Billion Tax Credit for Clean-Energy Makers

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is restarting a popular tax credit for manufacturers of solar panels, wind turbines, fuel cells and other clean energy equipment after getting a $10 billion infusion from the Inflation Reduction Act. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaUS Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets Higher

  • IRS says people in most states who got inflation-relief payments don’t have to report them on their taxes

    The IRS is not going to tax payments from most of the states that cut checks to residents last year in order to help them defray rising living costs.

  • Attitudes begin to shift regarding monetary policy, economic growth, and stock prices

    Over the past two weeks or so, it seems attitudes have begun to shift favorably regarding monetary policy, economic growth, and the trajectory of stock prices.

  • Moldova’s president outlines Russian ‘plan’ to overthrow her government

    Moldova's government collapsed Friday as pro-Western Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita resigned, adding to a series of crises that have gripped the small nation since Russia invaded its neighbor, Ukraine.

  • Opioid Settlement Money Is Coming, and Two Ohio Counties Differ on Ways to Use It

    U.S. cities and counties spent years battling the pharmaceutical industry over the opioid crisis. Now that billions of dollars in settlement funds are beginning to flow, the experiences of two Ohio counties highlight a new challenge: how to spend the money. Many state and local governments are starting to receive funds from national legal settlements expected to total roughly $50 billion over the next two decades.

  • The Devaluation Run in Emerging Markets Is Just Getting Started

    (Bloomberg) -- A fresh round of IMF bailouts is under way, and some of the world’s most indebted nations will have to sacrifice their currencies to get them.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaUS Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherUS Shoots Down Fourth Object as China Levels New AccusationThe year has already see

  • ‘Deeply disturbing’: This US watchdog uncovered $5.4 billion in potentially fraudulent COVID-19 loans — obtained using over 69K sketchy Social Security numbers

    “The extent of the fraud could be far greater,” say lawmakers.

  • Russia pushes advance on eastern Ukraine city of Bakhmut, bolsters defenses in south

    Russian forces shelled a dozen cities and villages in the Donetsk region in the last 24 hours including in Druzhkivka where a missile hit a hospital and in Pokrovsk where shelling damaged seven houses and a kindergarten.

  • Biden telecom board nominee says industry out to block her from position

    President Joe Biden's pick for a key fifth seat on the Federal Communications Commission will tell lawmakers industry opponents have sought to scuttle her nomination to prevent more lower-priced broadband service. Gigi Sohn, who was nominated in October 2021, will have her third hearing for the job before the Senate Commerce Committee on Tuesday. Sohn formerly served as a senior official advising FCC Chair Tom Wheeler under President Barack Obama.

  • Biden Appears Set to Run in 2024, but Many Democratic Voters Have Doubts

    Some voters say the 80-year-old president’s age would be a hurdle to supporting him for re-election.

  • Schumer Says Banning TikTok in the US ‘Should Be Looked At’

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said a US ban on TikTok is worth looking at, citing Chinese ownership of the company behind the video-sharing platform.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaUS Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherUS Shoots Down Fourth Object as China Levels New AccusationA group of