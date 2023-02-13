Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce funding to support B.C.'s biomanufacturing and aerospace sectors

RICHMOND, BC, Feb. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), will provide details on two projects that will be delivered by the British Columbia Institute of Technology

Government of Canada to announce funding to support B.C.’s biomanufacturing and aerospace sectors (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

The event will feature remarks from the Minister followed by a question and answer session with media.

Event: The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), to deliver remarks and announce details on funding being made to deliver training that will support growth in B.C.'s aerospace and biomanufacturing sectors.



Date: February 14, 2023 Time: 11:30am Location: BCIT Aerospace Campus

3800 Cessna Drive

Richmond, BC

Stay connected

Follow PacifiCan on Twitter and LinkedIn

SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/13/c7874.html