Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce funding to support B.C.'s biomanufacturing and aerospace sectors
RICHMOND, BC, Feb. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), will provide details on two projects that will be delivered by the British Columbia Institute of Technology
The event will feature remarks from the Minister followed by a question and answer session with media.
Event:
The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), to deliver remarks and announce details on funding being made to deliver training that will support growth in B.C.'s aerospace and biomanufacturing sectors.
Date:
February 14, 2023
Time:
11:30am
Location:
BCIT Aerospace Campus
