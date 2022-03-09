Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce funding to improve tourism and access to Indigenous exhibits

NEW WESTMINSTER, BC, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, on behalf of the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), will provide details on funding to support the post-COVID recovery of tourism facilities in British Columbia.

Following remarks, Minister Boissonnault will be available to answer questions from the media.

Event: Minister Boissonnault to deliver remarks and announce details on funding being made to support regional tourism facilities



Date: Thursday, March 10, 2022



Time: 3:00 p.m. PT



Location: Fraser River Discovery Centre

788 Quayside Drive

New Westminster, BC

IMPORTANT: Anyone attending the news conference in person must not present any symptoms similar to those of COVID-19 and must not have been in contact with anyone who has received a positive diagnosis within the last 14 days. Face masks that cover the nose, mouth and chin must be worn and all public health guidelines must be respected at all times.

