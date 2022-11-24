Media advisory - Government of Canada to Announce Support for Crisis Hotlines in British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, and Grace Lore, British Columbia's Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity for an announcement regarding support for crisis hotlines in British Columbia.

Date: November 25, 2022

Time: 11:30 a.m. PT

Location: Samuel & Frances Belzberg Atrium

Simon Fraser University - Vancouver Campus

Morris J. Wosk Centre for Dialogue

580 W Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V6B 5K3

Notes for media:

Members of the media may attend this event in person or via a teleconference line.

Toll-free phone number (Canada only): 1 888 892-3255

Participant pass code: 370334

Special instructions: Participants are requested to dial in 20 minutes prior to the announcement and to have the participant pass code ready to save time. Failure to do this may mean a delay for you or others joining the call.

Follow Women and Gender Equality Canada:

SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/24/c4625.html