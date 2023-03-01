Media advisory - Government of Canada to Announce Support for Crisis Hotlines in Ontario
From Women and Gender Equality Canada
TORONTO, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, the Honourable Merrilee Fullerton, Ontario's Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, and the Honourable Charmaine Williams, Ontario's Associate Minister of Women's Social and Economic Opportunity, for an announcement to support crisis hotlines across Ontario.
Date:
March 2, 2023
Time:
9:00 a.m. ET
Location:
George Brown College, Waterfront Campus (6th Floor – Atrium Lecture Hall)
51 Dockside Drive
