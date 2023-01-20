U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,972.61
    +73.76 (+1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,375.49
    +330.93 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,140.43
    +288.17 (+2.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,867.34
    +30.99 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.40
    +1.07 (+1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.00
    +5.10 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.20 (+0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0860
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4840
    +0.0870 (+2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2401
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.5730
    +1.1740 (+0.91%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,229.62
    +1,193.30 (+5.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    513.62
    +27.60 (+5.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,770.59
    +23.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,553.53
    +148.30 (+0.56%)
     

Media Advisory - Government of Canada to Announce Support for Crisis Hotlines in Quebec

MONTREAL, Jan. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join Rachel Bendayan, Parliamentary Secretary and Member of Parliament for Outremont, on behalf of the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, for an announcement regarding support for crisis hotlines in Quebec.

Date:           

January 24, 2023



Time:           

11:00 a.m. ET



Location:    

Centre communautaire intergénérationnel


999 Avenue McEachran


Montreal, QC



Follow Women and Gender Equality Canada:

SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/20/c1049.html

