Media Advisory - Government of Canada to Announce Support for Crisis Hotlines in Quebec
MONTREAL, Jan. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join Rachel Bendayan, Parliamentary Secretary and Member of Parliament for Outremont, on behalf of the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, for an announcement regarding support for crisis hotlines in Quebec.
Date:
January 24, 2023
Time:
11:00 a.m. ET
Location:
Centre communautaire intergénérationnel
999 Avenue McEachran
Montreal, QC
