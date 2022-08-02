Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce support to British Columbia's aerospace sector
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), will announce funding to support organizations in B.C.'s aerospace sector.
The Minister will make remarks at 2022 Aerospace, Defence and Security Expo and then be available for media.
Event:
Minister Sajjan to announce funding to support organizations in B.C.'s aerospace sector
Date:
Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Time:
12:15 pm
Location:
General Sessions Room
Westin Bayshore Hotel
1601 Bayshore Drive
Vancouver, BC
Media who wish to attend ADSE 2022 must register in advance to ensure that applications can be properly processed and reviewed. The media accreditation portal can be accessed at: https://adse.ca/participate/media/.
