Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce support to British Columbia's aerospace sector

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), will announce funding to support organizations in B.C.'s aerospace sector.

Government of Canada to announce new funding to support Vancouver Pride Society (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)
The Minister will make remarks at 2022 Aerospace, Defence and Security Expo and then be available for media.

Event:

Minister Sajjan to announce funding to support organizations in B.C.'s aerospace sector



Date:

Wednesday, August 3, 2022



Time:

12:15 pm



Location:

General Sessions Room


Westin Bayshore Hotel


1601 Bayshore Drive


Vancouver, BC

Media who wish to attend ADSE 2022 must register in advance to ensure that applications can be properly processed and reviewed. The media accreditation portal can be accessed at: https://adse.ca/participate/media/.

SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada

