Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce support for post-secondary education

GATINEAU, QC, March 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, will participate in a Facebook live event with President of Vancouver Island University, Dr. Deborah (Deb) Saucier and other representatives to discuss the Canada Learning Bond and how more young Canadians and parents can access this support.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date: Thursday, March 10, 2022



Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

There is no media availability; however, media representatives are invited to observe, and encouraged to submit interview requests for the Minister or the University President to the Media Relations Unit of Employment and Social Development Canada.

RSVP to media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca with your name and media outlet before 8:00 a.m. PST on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Interview requests can be submitted at that time or following the event.

