U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,788.00
    -16.50 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,650.00
    -108.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,700.75
    -61.50 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,717.80
    -9.60 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.83
    -0.47 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.20
    -8.30 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    19.09
    -0.04 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0022
    -0.0038 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9040
    -0.0540 (-1.83%)
     

  • Vix

    26.82
    -0.47 (-1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1855
    -0.0039 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.9370
    +0.5250 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,272.03
    +836.79 (+4.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.49
    +17.23 (+4.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,156.37
    -53.49 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,433.18
    -45.59 (-0.17%)
     

MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE AN ANNOUNCEMENT ON HOUSING IN PEEL REGION

·1 min read

PEEL REGION, ON, July 13, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making a announcement related to housing.

Government of Canada logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Government of Canada logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

Media are invited to join the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport and Member of Parliament for Mississauga Centre, Shafqat Ali, Member of Parliament for Brampton Centre, Nando Iannicca, Chair, Region of Peel, and Bonnie Crombie, Mayor of Mississauga, for the announcement.

Date:

July 15, 2022

Time:

9:00 AM ET

Location:

RSVP at lmcelroy@cmhc-schl.gc.ca for details

 

CMHC Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation) (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
CMHC Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation) (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/13/c3572.html

Recommended Stories

  • Legendary Financier Bill Gross Blames These Two Factors for Inflation

    Inflation remains at a 40-year high, suggesting that the Federal Reserve should remain aggressive in raising rates.

  • Fed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation Scorcher

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials may debate a historic one percentage-point rate hike later this month after another searing inflation report piled pressure on the central bank to act.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time in Two DecadesThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowStocks Buckle Under Hot CPI as Hawkish Bets Surge: Ma

  • Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is ‘incredibly, incredibly inflationary’: Strategist

    Heritage Capital President Paul Schatz and Guild CEO Sean Bonner sit down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about recession indicators like the June CPI data, the Fed's rate hikes, and geopolitical pressures from Russia-Ukraine.

  • Why Upstart, Affirm, and SoFi Stocks Are Falling Today

    The latest inflation report left traders more pessimistic about those fintech companies' prospects.

  • Biden Team, Top Democrat See Slimmer Bill Key to Chips Funding

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration signaled support for scaling down a China competition bill to $52 billion in funding for US semiconductor production and a few other broadly-backed provisions as a way to get the long-delayed measure passed quickly.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time in Two DecadesThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays

  • 3 warning signs from the 9.1% red-hot inflation report—and 3 signs of real hope

    “Peak inflation will have to wait,” Rusty Vanneman, the chief investment strategist at Orion Advisor Solutions, told Fortune. "We likely won’t see the actual peak for months, if not until early next year.”

  • SEC Chief Gensler questions whether deal can be made to keep Chinese stocks listed in U.S.

    A deadline is fast approaching for U.S. and Chinese regulators to strike a deal that would enable investors to continue to trade stocks of Chinese companies on U.S. exchanges, but Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler is unsure that an agreement can be struck.

  • Department of Defense awards contracts worth $281M to Arizona firms

    The U.S. Department of Defense has awarded $280.86 million in contracts to three companies in Arizona. Here's a look at who got what.

  • Inflation surges 9.1% in June, most since November 1981

    U.S. consumer prices accelerated again last month to the hottest print of the current inflation cycle.

  • Sri Lanka’s economic collapse ringing ‘alarm bells’ for emerging markets: Expert

    Atlantic Council GeoEconomics Director Josh Lipsky joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what led to recent protests and the economic collapse in Sri Lanka as well as what it means for other countries and global markets.

  • The Fed Can't Whip Inflation Alone

    The source of high U.S. inflation is pretty clear, and it doesn't have much to do with the money supply.

  • US Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go Big

    (Bloomberg) -- US inflation roared again to a fresh four-decade high last month, likely strengthening the Federal Reserve’s resolve to aggressively raise interest rates that risks upending the economic expansion.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time in Two DecadesThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowStocks Buckle Under Hot CPI as Ha

  • Hot inflation fuels bets on supersized Fed rate hike

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Reserve is seen ramping up its battle with 40-year high inflation with a supersized 100 basis points rate hike this month after a grim inflation report showed price pressures accelerating. "Everything is in play," Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic told reporters in Florida, when asked about the possibility. Bostic has been among the bevy of central bankers in recent weeks signaling support for a second straight 75 basis points rate increase at their upcoming policy meeting on July 26-27.

  • Germans will have to burn wood to stay warm this winter, warns Deutsche Bank

    Rhine drought leaves Germany on brink of shipping closure Three charts that show Britain’s economic recovery is a mirage FTSE 100 falls 0.7pc; Pound rises after GDP beat Wall Street slumps after inflation tops forecasts Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Putin may cut off oil as well as gas to cripple Europe Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • This Recession May Be Mild. The Second One Will Be Worse.

    The U.S. is likely entering the first dip of a double-dip recession, writes former Federal Reserve Board Governor Robert Heller.

  • Unemployment rate is still ‘a real concern’ for Black and Latina women: Pipeline Equity CEO

    Pipeline Equity CEO Katica Roy discusses unemployment, women and communities of color in the workforce, the gender pay gap, and the impact of the Roe v. Wade decision. Roy joined Yahoo Finance live on July 7, 2022.

  • `Peak inflation will have to wait’: traders see three more 8%-plus U.S. CPI readings despite falling gas prices

    'Staggering.' 'Ugly.' 'Brutal' and 'out-of-date.' Those are some of the words being used to sum up the U.S. June consumer-price index report.

  • Biden's Fist-Bump Fiasco Muddles Bid to Avoid MBS Handshake

    (Bloomberg) -- A glowing orb, a back-slapping embrace, a formal handshake, or a cool, Covid-appropriate fist bump? For all the talk of oil, the most pressing decision for President Joe Biden this week could come down to choosing the appropriate greeting for the Saudi leader he vowed to snub.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time in Two DecadesThe 1

  • Seniors, Having This Income Could Reduce Your Social Security Benefits

    If someone receiving Social Security benefits earns money by working, the Social Security Administration may reduce the amount of that person's benefits. This only affects people who start taking benefits before reaching full retirement age. And only income earned from … Continue reading → The post What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • There's good news from the Biden White House on gas prices

    White House officials say gas prices could soon drop by another 50 cents per gallon.