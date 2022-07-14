MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE AN ANNOUNCEMENT ON HOUSING IN PEEL REGION
PEEL REGION, ON, July 13, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making a announcement related to housing.
Media are invited to join the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport and Member of Parliament for Mississauga Centre, Shafqat Ali, Member of Parliament for Brampton Centre, Nando Iannicca, Chair, Region of Peel, and Bonnie Crombie, Mayor of Mississauga, for the announcement.
Date:
July 15, 2022
Time:
9:00 AM ET
Location:
RSVP at lmcelroy@cmhc-schl.gc.ca for details
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/13/c3572.html