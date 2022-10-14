U.S. markets close in 5 hours 46 minutes

Media advisory - Government of Canada to make announcement on supporting the growth and expansion of innovative wireless technologies in Canada

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will make an announcement about supporting innovative solutions to advance R&D and 5G networking in Canada. Minister Champagne will be joined by the Honourable Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario; the Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board; the Honourable Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade for Ontario; the Honourable Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services for Ontario; and Jenna Sudds, Member of Parliament for Kanata­–Carleton.

Date:                Monday, October 17, 2022

Time:               9:30 am (ET)

Location:          Nokia Canada Headquarters
                          Main Lobby
                          600 March Road
                          Ottawa, Ontario

The announcement will be live-streamed on the Canadian Innovation Facebook page.

Participation on site

Members of the media who plan on attending the event in person must confirm their participation with ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca by Sunday, October 16, at 4 pm (ET). Media representatives are asked to arrive 15 minutes before the start of the event.

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.
Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/14/c7826.html

