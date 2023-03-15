Media advisory - Government of Canada to make an announcement about investing in domestic biomanufacturing

KIRKLAND, QC, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, together with Francis Scarpaleggia, Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Louis, will be making an announcement on investments to help expand Canada's domestic production and supply of vaccines and treatments, ensuring that we are well positioned to protect the health and safety of Canadians for years to come.

Date: March 16, 2023

Time: 10 am (ET)

Location:

16751 Trans-Canada Highway

Kirkland, Quebec

Members of the media wishing to attend the event must confirm their participation with ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca. Media are asked to arrive 15 minutes before the start of the event.

