U.S. markets close in 5 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,849.44
    -69.85 (-1.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,544.43
    -610.97 (-1.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,258.72
    -169.42 (-1.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,735.08
    -41.81 (-2.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.47
    -2.86 (-4.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.30
    +15.40 (+0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    -0.04 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0539
    -0.0196 (-1.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4030
    -0.2350 (-6.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2041
    -0.0114 (-0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1330
    -1.1020 (-0.82%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,568.38
    -1,387.04 (-5.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    545.58
    -11.65 (-2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,416.53
    -220.58 (-2.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,229.48
    +7.44 (+0.03%)
     

Media advisory - Government of Canada to make an announcement about investing in domestic biomanufacturing

·1 min read

KIRKLAND, QC, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, together with Francis Scarpaleggia, Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Louis, will be making an announcement on investments to help expand Canada's domestic production and supply of vaccines and treatments, ensuring that we are well positioned to protect the health and safety of Canadians for years to come.

Date: March 16, 2023

Time: 10 am (ET)

Location: 
16751 Trans-Canada Highway
Kirkland, Quebec

Members of the media wishing to attend the event must confirm their participation with ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca. Media are asked to arrive 15 minutes before the start of the event.

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: CanadianInnovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/15/c3882.html

Recommended Stories

  • Signature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- US prosecutors were investigating Signature Bank’s work with crypto clients before regulators suddenly seized the lender this past weekend, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s CollapseRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaCredit Suisse Hits New Low as Top Hol

  • DOJ Sues Rite Aid for Allegedly Filling Opioid Prescriptions With ‘Obvious Red Flags’

    The complaint alleges that hundreds of thousands of unlawful prescriptions were filled between 2014 and 2019.

  • Will Ron DeSantis be the end of ‘Florida man’? Press critics sound the alarm over the potential demise of the famous ‘Sunshine Law.’

    Florida's unique media law has enabled a lot of unusual "Florida man" headlines over the years.

  • U.S. Senate Democrats, Republicans to battle over spending amid bank collapse

    The U.S. Senate Budget Committee begins debate on Wednesday over Democratic President Joe Biden's $6.8 trillion budget proposal, as the collapse of a pair of banks threatens to ratchet higher the stakes of a partisan standoff on spending and debt. Biden's proposal is an early step in a negotiation over fiscal 2024 spending with Republicans who control the U.S. House of Representatives, who say they will refuse to raise the nation's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling unless Democrats agree to sharp spending cuts. Failure to do so could lead to an unprecedented default by the federal government which would rattle the global economy and markets, which have been volatile following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

  • White House pushes back after DeSantis questions U.S. support for Ukraine: ‘Consider the cost in American blood and treasure should Mr. Putin succeed’

    A White House spokesman offers a rebuke on Tuesday when asked about Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's criticism of U.S. support for Ukraine.

  • Tech pressure, Yellen everywhere: How Washington scrambled as SVB collapsed

    The U.S. government launched emergency measures on Sunday to shore up confidence in the banking system after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, the largest bank collapse since the 2008 financial crisis. As U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen prepares for a Friday hearing before the Republican-controlled House Ways and Means Committee, investors are raising concerns about a liquidity crisis at Silicon Valley Bank, sending the stock plummeting. Amid growing concern the bank would not last the weekend, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and Federal Reserve Board decide to move it into receivership.

  • Willow Project to deliver jobs, billions in government revenue

    President Joe Biden's approval of the Willow Project is expected to net billions in tax revenue and create new jobs on Alaska's North Slope as ConocoPhillips moves forward.

  • Norfolk Southern Sued by Ohio Over Toxic Train Derailment

    (Bloomberg) -- Ohio sued rail operator Norfolk Southern Corp. over what the state described as the “entirely avoidable” train derailment that spilled toxic chemicals last month in the town of East Palestine.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptBofA Gets More Than $15 Bil

  • 'It's a wake-up call': Advocacy groups, lawmakers highlight law they say led to SVB collapse

    Congress must repeal the Trump-era law, which was supported by both Republicans and Democrats, say advocates and some lawmakers.

  • Tesla Autopilot Doesn’t Live Up to Its Name, Buttigieg Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s name for its trademark driver-assistance system lacks “common sense,” according to the country’s top transportation regulator. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutGlobal Banking Stocks Hold Steady After $465 Billion SVB WipeoutUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureUsing the

  • How Washington came to rescue US banks

    After the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters started furiously working the phones to find out what was going on with the failed lender — and what would happen to its panicked depositors. Waters, former chair of the House Financial Services Committee, had her doubts that another bank would step up as a savior and buy the defunct institution. At the core of the problem was tens of billions of dollars — including money companies needed to meet payrolls — sitting in Silicon Valley Bank accounts that were not protected by federal deposit insurance that only goes up to $250,000.

  • White House hails possibility of Xi Jinping speaking with Ukrainian president Zelensky

    A senior White House official has praised a reported plan by Chinese President Xi Jinping to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and confirmed US President Joe Biden's "willingness" to schedule a talk with the Chinese leader. "We have been encouraging President Xi to reach out to President Zelensky because we believe that the PRC and President Xi himself should hear directly the Ukrainian perspective and not just the Russian perspective on this," National Security Adviser Jake Sul

  • Republicans Push for Tighter Work Requirements for Food Stamps

    A group of Republicans in the House plan to release a bill Tuesday that would make it harder for some adults to claim benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as food stamps. Participation in the program jumped significantly during the Covid-19 pandemic, though the emergency measures put in place in 2020 have recently come to an end. The GOP bill would expand the age range for those who are considered able-bodied adults without dependents, and thus subject to w

  • German defense minister replaces chief of the armed forces

    Germany's defense minister has decided to replace the chief of the country's armed forces, putting in his place the military's current head of domestic operations, the government said Wednesday. The top military commander since April 2018, Gen. Eberhard Zorn, will be replaced by Lt. Gen. Carsten Breuer, who previously was tapped in late 2021 to head an expert group to advise officials on how to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. The Defense Ministry didn't specify a reason for the shake-up, which comes as Germany moves to modernize its military, the Bundeswehr, and improve its equipment.

  • Lawmakers fear spill on Keystone system in southern Kansas

    State lawmakers worried Tuesday that southern Kansas is vulnerable to oil spills from the Keystone pipeline system because earthquakes have become more frequent there, as they questioned an executive for the pipeline's operator about a massive spill in northeastern Kansas in December. Gary Salsman, a vice president for field operations for Canada-based TC Energy, was briefing three Kansas legislative committees about the Dec. 7 rupture on the Keystone pipeline in Washington County, Kansas, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Kansas City.

  • Fed to consider tougher rules for midsize banks after SVB collapse-source

    (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve is considering tougher rules and oversight for midsize banks similar in size to Silicon Valley Bank, which collapsed suddenly last week, according to a source familiar with the matter. The bank's collapse set off fears across the financial system, drove an extraordinary government effort to reassure depositors and backstop the system, and set off debate about reversing previous rule easing for regional banks. Now, a review of the $209 billion bank's failure being conducted by Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr could lead to strengthened rules on banks in the $100 billion to $250 billion range, the source told Reuters.

  • Political tensions, new protests over French pension bill

    Opponents of French President Emmanuel Macron’s pension plan are staging an eighth round of strikes and protests Wednesday as a joint committee of senators and lower-house lawmakers examines the contested bill. The latest step in the legislative process to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 is prompting a peak of political tensions and one key question: Will the bill command a parliamentary majority? Wednesday’s meeting of seven French senators and seven lawmakers from the National Assembly is meant to find an accord on the final version of the text.

  • Biden Backs $8 Billion Alaska Oil Project Despite Climate Peril

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden authorized a giant ConocoPhillips oil project in northwest Alaska that environmentalists argue has no place in a warming world, even as he sought to bar future drilling across US Arctic waters and lands.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due

  • Senator Brown Urges Fed to Tighten Bank Regulations, Pause Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown said Tuesday that he sees little chance Congress will tighten bank regulations following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, and is urging the Federal Reserve to act unilaterally to impose tougher regulations and pause interest rate increases.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US D

  • India’s Crypto Industry Finally Sees Lawmakers Engaging

    On Saturday, India’s crypto industry pulled off a near coup by bringing senior leaders from India’s ruling party and the opposition benches to an event to engage in serious discussions.