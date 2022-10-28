Media advisory - Government of Canada to make announcement about an important investment to support and expand 5G technology in Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Rachel Bendayan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, will make an announcement on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, about strengthening Canada's position as a leader in 5G and digital innovation.

Date: Monday, October 31, 2022



Time: 10:00 am (ET)



Location: EXFO

2500 Alfred-Nobel Boulevard

Saint-Laurent, Quebec

The announcement will be live-streamed on the Canadian Innovation Facebook page.

Participation on site

Members of the media who plan on attending the event in person must confirm their participation with ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca by Sunday, October 30, at 4 pm (ET). Media representatives are asked to arrive 15 minutes before the start of the event.

