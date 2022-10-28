U.S. markets closed

Media advisory - Government of Canada to make announcement about an important investment to support and expand 5G technology in Canada

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Rachel Bendayan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, will make an announcement on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, about strengthening Canada's position as a leader in 5G and digital innovation.

Date:

Monday, October 31, 2022



Time:

10:00 am (ET)



Location:

EXFO


2500 Alfred-Nobel Boulevard


Saint-Laurent, Quebec

 

The announcement will be live-streamed on the Canadian Innovation Facebook page.

Participation on site

Members of the media who plan on attending the event in person must confirm their participation with ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca by Sunday, October 30, at 4 pm (ET). Media representatives are asked to arrive 15 minutes before the start of the event.

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.
Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/28/c3752.html

