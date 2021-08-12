U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,460.83
    +13.13 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,499.85
    +14.88 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,816.26
    +51.13 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,244.07
    -6.27 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.79
    -0.30 (-0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.60
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1740
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    +0.0280 (+2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3811
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4080
    -0.0140 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,462.90
    -1,232.44 (-2.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,109.63
    -43.95 (-3.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.23
    -26.91 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

Media Advisory - Government of Canada to make an announcement on investments for critical infrastructure and housing for Métis communities in the Northwest Territories

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, along with Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, will hold a press conference to announce new investments in Métis communities in the Northwest Territories to respond to their critical infrastructure and housing needs, as identified in their community-led infrastructure plans.

There will be a media availability following the announcement. Journalists who would like to participate in the Zoom event should notify RCAANC.media.CIRNAC@canada.ca.

Date: Friday, August 13, 2021

Time: 12:00 p.m. (ET)

