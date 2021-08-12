Media Advisory - Government of Canada to make an announcement on investments for critical infrastructure and housing for Métis communities in the Northwest Territories

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, along with Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, will hold a press conference to announce new investments in Métis communities in the Northwest Territories to respond to their critical infrastructure and housing needs, as identified in their community-led infrastructure plans.

There will be a media availability following the announcement. Journalists who would like to participate in the Zoom event should notify RCAANC.media.CIRNAC@canada.ca.

Date: Friday, August 13, 2021

Time: 12:00 p.m. (ET)

