Media Advisory - Government of Canada to make an announcement on investments for critical infrastructure and housing for Métis communities in the Northwest Territories
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, along with Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, will hold a press conference to announce new investments in Métis communities in the Northwest Territories to respond to their critical infrastructure and housing needs, as identified in their community-led infrastructure plans.
There will be a media availability following the announcement. Journalists who would like to participate in the Zoom event should notify RCAANC.media.CIRNAC@canada.ca.
Date: Friday, August 13, 2021
Time: 12:00 p.m. (ET)
Follow us on Twitter:
Minister Daniel Vandal
GovCan – North
(https://twitter.com/GovCanNorth)
SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/12/c4153.html