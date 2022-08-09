U.S. markets closed

Media Advisory - Government of Canada Announces Investments in the Arctic

·1 min read

RANKIN INLET, NU, Aug. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, will share details about significant investments in the Canadian Coast Guard's Arctic maritime incident response capacity, and the charting of Arctic waters by the Canadian Hydrographic Service.

Date:

Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Time:

2:00 PM CDT  

Location:

Community Boat Launch at Johnston Cove
Rankin Inlet, Nunavut

 

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada Ontario & Prairie Region

