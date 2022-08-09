Media Advisory - Government of Canada Announces Investments in the Arctic
RANKIN INLET, NU, Aug. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, will share details about significant investments in the Canadian Coast Guard's Arctic maritime incident response capacity, and the charting of Arctic waters by the Canadian Hydrographic Service.
Date:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Time:
2:00 PM CDT
Location:
Community Boat Launch at Johnston Cove
