Media Advisory - Government of Canada announces support for Ocean Networks Canada

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, Kevin Hall, President of the University of Victoria and Kate Moran, President of Ocean Networks Canada will make an announcement on support for Ocean Networks Canada.

Date: Wednesday, August 11th
Time: 1:00pm ET
Location: Zoom, via the provided access link

Note: Media planning to attend the event are required to register with Fisheries and Oceans Canada's Media Relations at media.xncr@dfo-mpo.gc.ca.

A confirmation email containing the link and instructions for participating in the conference will only be provided to media representatives who have registered.

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/10/c9353.html

