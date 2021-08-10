Media Advisory - Government of Canada announces support for Ocean Networks Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, Kevin Hall, President of the University of Victoria and Kate Moran, President of Ocean Networks Canada will make an announcement on support for Ocean Networks Canada.

Date: Wednesday, August 11th

Time: 1:00pm ET

Location: Zoom, via the provided access link

Note: Media planning to attend the event are required to register with Fisheries and Oceans Canada's Media Relations at media.xncr@dfo-mpo.gc.ca.

A confirmation email containing the link and instructions for participating in the conference will only be provided to media representatives who have registered.

