TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, March 5, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABRASILVER RESOURCE CORP. ("ABRA")
[formerly AbraPlata Resource Corp. ("ABRA")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors Resolution dated March 1, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening March 9, 2021, the common shares of AbraSilver Resource Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of AbraPlata Resource Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization:

Unlimited

shares with no par value of which


420,224,034

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

6,300,000





Transfer Agent:

TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol:

ABRA

(unchanged)

CUSIP Number:

00379L106

(new)

________________________________________

DENARIUS SILVER CORP. ("DSLV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Monday March 8, 2021, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction announced February 25, 2021, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

MEDNOW INC. ("MNOW")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Mednow Inc.'s (the "Company") Initial Public Offering ("IPO") Prospectus dated February 26, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted on February 26, 2021, by the securities regulatory authorities in British Columbia and Ontario pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts, and has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. The Class A common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective date stated below.

The Company is classified as a "Pharmacies and Drug Stores" company (NAICS Number 446110).

Offering:

5,185,185 units (each, a "Unit") comprised of 1 Class A common share of the Company and one-
half of one Class A common share purchase warrant exercisable at $8.50 for 24 months.



Offering price:

$6.75 per Unit



Agent:

Gravitas Securities Inc., Eight Capital and Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., as co-lead underwriters, and
including Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Raymond James Ltd.



Agent's fee:

A cash commission equal to 8% of the gross proceeds of the offering and 8% in agent warrants to
acquire Units at the Offering price.



Over-Allotment Option:

The Agent may over-allot the Class A common shares in connection with the
Offering and the Company has granted to the agents, an option to sell additional
Units, up to 14.28572% of the offering, at $6.75 per Unit, up to the close of
business April 5, 2021.



Listing Date:

At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EST) on Monday, March 8, 2021.



Commence Date:

The Class A common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the
opening on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

The Company has completed its IPO on Thursday, March 4, 2021 for gross proceeds of approximately $37,073,193.75 from the sale of 5,492,325 Units at $6.75 per Unit, including 307,140 Units sold under the Over-Allotment Option. In addition to the Units sold to purchasers under the IPO, the Company issued 274,616 Units to the agents as a corporate finance fee, for an aggregate of 5,766,941 Units issued in connection with closing of the IPO. Please refer to the Company news release of March 4, 2021 for further details.

Corporate Jurisdiction:

Canada



Capitalization:

Unlimited Class A common shares with no par value of which


21,877,459 Class A common shares are issued and outstanding.



Escrowed Shares:

11,000,000 Class A common shares



Transfer Agent:

Endeavor Trust Corporation

Trading Symbol:

MNOW

CUSIP Number:

58503L 20 2

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated February 26, 2021.

Company contact: Karim Nassar, CEO
Company address: 4484 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5V 3R3
Company phone number: 416-827-7800
Company E-mail address: karim@mednow.ca
Company website: mednow.ca

_____________________________________________________

NORTHERN VERTEX MINING CORP. ("NEE.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

New Listing-Warrants:

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, common share purchase warrants of Northern Vertex Mining Corp. will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Corporate Jurisdiction:

British Columbia



Capitalization on Warrants:

22,559,500 warrants with no par value of which


22,559,498 warrants are issued and outstanding



Warrant Trading Symbol:

NEE.WT

(NEW)

Warrant CUSIP Number:

666006 12 7

(NEW)

The warrants were issued in connection with a recent arrangement undertaken between Northern Vertex Mining Corp. and Eclipse Gold Mining Corporation. Please refer to the TSX Venture Exchange's bulletin dated February 16, 2021 (joint Northern Vertex Mining Corp. and Eclipse Gold Mining Corporation bulletin) as well as the news releases dated January 14, 2021 and March 5, 2021.

Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of Northern Vertex Mining Corp. at a price of $0.80 per share, and will expire on January 14, 2023.

____________________________________

NORTHWEST COPPER CORP. ("NWST")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement between Serengeti Resources Inc. ("Serengeti") (now trading as Northwest Copper Corp.) and Sun Metals Corp. ("Sun Metals") dated November 29, 2020 (the "Agreement"). Pursuant to the Agreement, Serengeti has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Sun Metals by way of a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the British Columbia Business Corporations Act (the "Transaction"). Under the Agreement, each Sun Metals shareholder will be entitled to receive 0.215 of a post-consolidation common share of Serengeti for each common shares of Sun Metals held (the "Exchange Ratio"). Further, issued and outstanding options to acquire Sun Metals common shares, will be exchanged for replacement options to acquire Serengeti shares based on the Exchange Ratio and Sun Metal warrants will either by exchanged for replacement warrants to acquire Serengeti shares based on the Exchange Ratio or will become exercisable into Serengeti shares based on the Exchange Ratio in accordance with their existing terms.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Transaction by the Sun Metals securityholders and the Serengeti shareholders was received at a special meeting of Sun Metal securityholders and of Serengeti shareholders, respectively, held on February 26, 2021 and that approval of the Transaction was received from the Supreme Court of British Columbia on March 3, 2021. The Transaction completed on March 5, 2021. The full particulars of the Transaction are set forth in the Joint Management Information Circular of Serengeti and Sun Metals, dated as of January 18, 2021, which is available under each issuer's profile on SEDAR.

In conjunction with the closing of the Transaction, Sun Metals has requested that its common shares be delisted. Accordingly, effective at the close of business, Monday, March 8, 2021, the common shares of Sun Metals will be delisted from the Exchange.

In addition, an advisory fee has been paid to Haywood Securities Inc. including the issuance of 164,095 post-consolidation shares of Serengeti, issued at a deemed price of $0.6094 per share.

_______________________________________

PETROSHALE INC. ("PSH") ("PSH.RT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company has announced it will offer to shareholders of record at Thursday, March 11, 2021, transferable rights to purchase shares of the Company. One (1) right will be issued for each share held. One (1) right and $0.20 are required to purchase one share of the Company. The rights offering will expire on April 7, 2021. As at March 4, 2021, the Company had 188,528,453 shares issued and outstanding.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, the shares of the Company will trade ex-rights and the rights will commence trading at that time on a 'when-issued basis'. The Company is classified as an 'Oil & Gas Exploration/Development' company.

Summary:




Basis of Offering:

One (1) right exercisable for one (1) share at per
$0.20 per share.



Record Date:

March 11, 2021

Shares Trade Ex-Rights:

March 10, 2021

Rights Called for Trading:

March 10, 2021

Rights Trade for Cash:

April 5, 2021 to April 7, 2021

Rights Expire:

April 7, 2021 (5:00 pm ET)



Halt and Delist

The rights will be halted at 12:00 pm ET,


on April 7, 2021 and delisted at market close.

TRADE DATES

April 5, 2021 - TO SETTLE – April 6, 2021
April 6, 2021 - TO SETTLE – April 7, 2021
April 7, 2021 - TO SETTLE – April 7, 2021

Rights Trading Symbol:

PSH.RT

Rights CUSIP Number:

71676H 15 5

Subscription Agent and Trustee:

TSX Trust Company

Authorized Jurisdiction(s):

All provinces and territories in Canada

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 4, 2021 and the Rights Offering Circular dated March 4, 2021, which is available on www.sedar.com.

________________________________________

SPARTAN DELTA CORP. ("SDE") ("SDE.R")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Subscription Receipts Offering, New Listing-Subscription Receipts
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Prospectus-Subscription Receipts Offering

The Company's short form prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated March 3, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions. The Prospectus qualifies the public distribution of subscription receipts of the Company (the "Offering"), the material terms of which are described below, and has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Underwriters:

National Bank Financial Inc. (the "Lead Underwriter"), on its own and on
behalf of Eight Capital, Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., TD Securities Inc.,
Scotia Capital Inc., and Peters & Co. Limited (collectively, and together with
the Lead Underwriter, the "Underwriters")



Offering:

The Offering consists of the issuance of 11,250,000 subscription receipts
(the "Subscription Receipts") at the price of $4.00 per Subscription Receip
t (the "Offering Price"). Each Subscription Receipt will entitle the holder
thereof to receive, without payment of additional consideration or further
action, and subject to the terms and conditions of a subscription receipt
agreement to be entered into between the Company, the Underwriters and
the escrow agent of the Subscription Receipts (the "Escrow Agent"), one
common share of the Company upon satisfaction of the following: (i) the
Inception Acquisition is completed (in accordance with the Inception
Agreement and without material waiver or amendment thereof, in whole or
in part, by any of the parties thereto, it being understood that the Company
shall obtain the consent of National Bank Financial Inc., on behalf of the
Underwriters, for any amendment or waiver of a material nature) and (ii) the
Non-Brokered Offering is completed. (the "Escrow Release Conditions").
Concurrent with the Offering, the Company has agreed to complete a Non-
Brokered private placement with certain subscribers for the issuance of: (i)
10,000,000 Common Shares at a price of $4.00 per Common Share for
aggregate gross proceeds of $40,000,000; and (ii) 7,226,626 Flow-Through
Shares at a price of $4.92 per Flow-Through Share for aggregate gross
proceeds of $35,555,000 (the "Non-Brokered Offering") The Non-Brokered
Offering is expected to close concurrently with the completion of the
Inception Acquisition.



Offering Price:

$4.00 per Subscription Receipt



Underwriters' Fee:

4.0% of the gross proceeds of the issue and sale of Subscription Receipts,
which will be paid in two parts: (i) 50% at the Closing Date, and (ii) 50% upon
the Escrow Release Conditions being satisfied or waived. If (i) the Corporation
fails to satisfy the Escrow Release Conditions on or before the deadline; (ii)
the Inception Acquisition Agreement or the subscription agreements are
terminated in accordance with their terms; or (iii) the Corporation advises the
Escrow Agent and the Underwriters or formally announces to the public by
way of a press release or otherwise that it does not intend to proceed with the
Inception Acquisition or the Non-Brokered Offering, the Underwriting Fee will
be limited to the 50% paid upon Closing.

The closing of the Offering is scheduled to occur on Monday, March 8, 2021. It is expected that the gross proceeds of the closing of the Offering will be $45,000,000. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

New Listing-Subscription Receipts

The Subscription Receipts will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below. The Company is classified as an "Oil and Gas Exploration Development" Company.

Commence Date:

The Subscription Receipts will commence trading on TSX Venture
Exchange at the opening of the market on Monday, March 8, 2021, upon
confirmation of closing of the Offering.

The closing of the Offering is scheduled to occur on Monday, March 8, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction:

Alberta



Capitalization:

11,250,000 Subscription Receipts will be issued and outstanding.



Issue price per security:

$4.00 per Subscription Receipt



Transfer Agent and Escrow Agent:

Odyssey Trust Company



Trading Symbol:

SDE.R



CUSIP Number:

84678A 11 0



Conversion:

Each Subscription Receipt will entitle the holder thereof to receive, without
payment of additional consideration or further action, and subject to the
terms and conditions of a subscription receipt agreement to be entered into
between the Company, the Underwriters and the escrow agent of the
Subscription Receipts (the "Escrow Agent"), one common share of the
Company upon satisfaction of the following: (i) the Inception Acquisition is
completed (in accordance with the Inception Agreement and without
material waiver or amendment thereof, in whole or in part, by any of the
parties thereto, it being understood that the Company shall obtain the
consent of National Bank Financial Inc., on behalf of the Underwriters, for
any amendment or waiver of a material nature) and (ii) the Non-Brokered
Offering is completed. (the "Escrow Release Conditions").



Delisting:

The Subscription Receipts will be listed and posted for trading until the earlier
of the completion of the Acquisition and the Non-Brokered Offering, or a
termination event as set out in the subscription receipts agreements. A further
bulletin will be issued by TSX Venture Exchange confirming either: (a) the
completion of the Acquisition and the Non-Brokered Offering; and/or (b) the
delisting of the Subscription Receipts.

The Subscription Receipts will be governed by the terms of the subscription receipt agreements as described above that will be executed on or prior to the closing date of the Offering.

The Subscription Receipts will be issued pursuant to a prospectus dated March 3, 2021 of 11,250,000 Subscription Receipts at a price of $4.00 per Subscription Receipt. Each Subscription Receipt will entitle the holder thereof to receive, without payment of additional consideration or further action, and subject to the terms and conditions of a subscription receipt agreement to be entered into between the Company, the Underwriters and the escrow agent of the Subscription Receipts (the "Escrow Agent"), one common share of the Company upon satisfaction of the following: (i) the Inception Acquisition is completed (in accordance with the Inception Agreement and without material waiver or amendment thereof, in whole or in part, by any of the parties thereto, it being understood that the Company shall obtain the consent of National Bank Financial Inc., on behalf of the Underwriters, for any amendment or waiver of a material nature) and (ii) the Non-Brokered Offering is completed. (the "Escrow Release Conditions").

________________________________________________

SUN METALS CORP. ("SUNM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Amalgamation, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business Friday, March 5, 2021, the common shares of Sun Metals Corp. ("SUNM" or the "Company") will be halted. Effective at the close of business, Monday, March 8, 2021, the common shares of the Company will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange. The delisting of the Company's shares results from an arrangement agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and Serengeti resources Inc. ("Serengeti") (now trading as Northwest Copper Corp.) dated November 29, 2020.

Pursuant to the Agreement, Serengeti has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company by way of a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Transaction"). Under the Agreement, each SUNM shareholder will be entitled to receive 0.215 of a post-consolidation common share (0.43 pre-consolidation) of Serengeti for each common share of SUNM held (the "Exchange Ratio"). Further, issued and outstanding options to acquire the Company's common shares, will be exchanged for replacement options to acquire Serengeti shares based on the Exchange Ratio and the Company's warrants will either be exchanged for replacement warrants to acquire Serengeti shares based on the Exchange Ratio or will become exercisable into Serengeti shares based on the Exchange Ratio in accordance with their existing terms. As a result of the Transaction, the Company will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Serengeti.

Prior to the closing of the Transaction, SUNM and Serengeti were at arm's length.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Transaction by the SUNM shareholders was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on February 26, 2021 and that approval of the Transaction from the Supreme Court of British Columbia was received on March 3, 2021. The Transaction completed on March 5, 2021. The full particulars of the Transaction are set forth in the Joint Management Information Circular of the Company and Serengeti dated January 18, 2021, which is available under the Company and Serengeti's profiles on SEDAR.

In addition, PI Financial Corp. has been issued 1,600,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.125 that converted to 344,000 common shares of Serengeti on completion of the Transaction, for financial advisory services provided to the Company in connection with the Transaction

For further details, please refer to the Joint Management Information Circular dated January 18, 2021 and news releases dated November 30, 2020, January 22, 2021, and February 26, 2021.

________________________________________

21/03/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ATAC RESOURCES LTD. ("ATC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment, Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:



# of Warrants:

5,253,572

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

March 22, 2021

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

March 22, 2022

Original Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.425

New Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.28

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,507,143 flow-through shares with 5,253,572 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 25, 2019.

________________________________________

AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. ("AAZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 26, 2021:

Flow-Through Shares:


Number of FT Shares:

2,000,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price:

$0.05 per flow through share



Warrants:

2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.07



Warrant Term to Expiry:

5 Years



Non Flow-Through Shares:



Number of Non-FT Shares:

82,830,000 non flow through shares



Purchase Price:

$0.05 per non flow through share



Warrants:

82,830,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 82,830,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.07



Warrant Term to Expiry:

5 Years



Number of Placees:

50 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Name

Insider=Y /
Pro-Group=P

# of Shares

MMCAP International Inc. SPC

Y

37,000,000

(Matthew MacIssac)



Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [3 Placees]

P

2,400,000




Finder's Fee:


Haywood Securities Inc.

$1,400.00 cash; 28,000 warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp.

$7,000.00 cash; 140,000 warrants

Red Cloud Securities Inc.

2,960,000 shares; 2,960,000 warrants

Leede Jones Gable Inc.

$24,000.00 cash; 480,000 warrants

Industrial Alliance Private Wealth Inc.

$31,600.00 cash; 632,000 warrants

EMD Financial Inc.

220,000 shares; 220,000 warrants

Nader Vatanchi

$25,200.00 cash; 504,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.07



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:

Excercisable for 5 years.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC. ("DGHI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:48 a.m. PST, Mar. 04, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC. ("DGHI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:53 a.m. PST, Mar. 04, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC. ("DGHI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:22 a.m. PST, Mar. 05, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC. ("DGHI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:27 a.m. PST, Mar. 05, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

____________________________________

EGUANA TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EGT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 115,818 common shares at a deemed price of $0.50 per common share to settle outstanding debt for $57,912.60.

Number of Creditors:

13 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Creditor

Insider=Y /
Progroup=P

Amount
Owing

Deemed Price
per Share

# of Shares

Brent Harris

Y

$324.66

$0.50

649

Sonja Kuehnle

Y

$1,076.71

$0.50

2,153

Justin Holland

Y

$6,095.89

$0.50

12,191

Robert Penner

Y

$562.74

$0.50

1,125

Gregory H. Nelson

Y

$324.66

$0.50

649

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS, INC. ("EMH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated March 13, 2019 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), on March 14, 2019. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Further to an "at-the-market" offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated August 12, 2020 to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated March 13, 2019, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the "at-the-market" offering. TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the "at-the-market" offering during the quarter ended December 31, 2020 occurred for gross proceeds of $212,919.34.

Agents:

Eight Capital



Offering:

1,132,500 shares in aggregate during the quarter ended December 31, 2020



Share Price:

Varying prices during the quarter ended December 31, 2020, with an average
sale price of $0.19 per share



Agents' Warrants:

None



Greenshoe Option:

None



Agents' Commission:

3% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being $6,387.60 in aggregate for the
quarter ended December 31, 2020

For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated March 13, 2019 and Prospectus Supplement dated August 12, 2020, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

________________________________________

ENGINE MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC. ("GAME")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 05, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 05, 2021:

Number of Shares:

2,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price:

USD$7.50 per share



Warrants:

1,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,000,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

USD$15.00 per share for a 36-month period



Number of Placees:

205 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Units

Henry Ratner

Y

13,333

Tom Rogers

Y

15,833

Louis Schwartz

Y

6,666



Finder's Fee:

CDN$229,506.08 in cash, 13,966 units and 44,567 finder warrants payable to
Richardson Wealth Limited. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire
one common share at USD$15.00 for a 36-month period.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ESE ENTERTAINMENT INC. ("ESE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:35 a.m. PST, Mar. 05, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ESE ENTERTAINMENT INC. ("ESE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:40 a.m. PST, Mar. 05, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

EXRO TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EXRO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Mar. 05, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GENESIS METALS CORP. ("GIS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 4, 2021:

Number of Shares:

2,279,726 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.22 per share



Warrants:

1,139,863 share purchase warrants to purchase shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.30 for a two year period



Number of Placees:

4 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on March 4, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

JUGGERNAUT EXPLORATION LTD. ("JUGR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 8, 2021:

Number of Shares:

7,887,324 flow-through shares



Purchase Price:

$0.355 per flow-through shares



Number of Shares:

10,000,000 non-flow-through shares



Purchase Price:

$0.25 per non-flow-through shares



Warrants:

17,887,324 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,887,324 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.375 for a two-year period



Number of Placees:

83 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares




James Robert Harris

P

100,000

Brian Parker

P

50,000

Dallas Fahy

P

75,000

Ivano Veschini

P

100,000

Dan Barnholden

P

100,000

Gary Bogdanovich

P

300,000




Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

6 placees




Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp - $1,920 cash and 7,680 B Warrants

Leede Jones Gable Inc -$600 cash and 2,400 B Warrants

Haywood Securities Inc - $6,000 cash and 24,000 B Warrants

PI Financial Corp - $3,750 cash and 15,000 B Warrants

Scotia McLeod - $1,125 cash and 4,500 B Warrants

German Mining Networks GmbH - $26,550 cash and 106,200 B Warrants

Ascenta Finance Corp. - $98,049.60 cash and 344,520 B Warrants

Each broker warrant is exercisable at $0.375 for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on March 5, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

LITHIUM CHILE INC. ("LITH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 2, 2021:

Number of Shares:

14,372,071 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.28 per share



Warrants:

14,372,071 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,372,071 shares. The
Warrants will be subject to an acceleration clause such that if the Company's
common shares trade at a price of $0.75 or greater for a period of 20 consecutive
trading days. In the event of acceleration, the Company, at its discretion, will
have the ability to reduce the warrant terms such that they have to be exercised
within thirty (30) days from the date on which receipt is provided to the holders
detailing that the clause has been triggered.



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.60 for a two year period



Number of Placees:

130 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

528,142

[11 placees]





Finder's Fee:

$104,999.98 cash and 374,999 Broker Warrants payable to Leede Jones Gable
Inc.:


$784.00 cash and 2,800 Broker Warrants payable to EMD Financial Inc.:


$18,032.00 cash and 64,400 Broker Warrants payable to PI Financial Corp.:


$1,666.00 cash and 5,950 Broker Warrants payable to Echelon Wealth Partners
Inc.: and


$124,460.02 cash and 444,500 Broker Warrants payable to Ocean Wall Ltd.

Each Broker Warrant will be exercisable at a price of $0.28 for one common share of the Company for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated February 23, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NEO LITHIUM CORP. ("NLC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced February 10, 2021:

Number of Special Warrants:

9,900,000 Special Warrants, each convertible into one common share. Each
Special Warrant shall be deemed exercised on the earlier of (i) the second
business day after a receipt is issued for a final prospectus qualifying the shares
for distribution in each of the qualifying jurisdictions (the "Qualification Date")
and (ii) the date that is four months and one day following 4:59 p.m. (Toronto
time) on the date which is four months and a day following the closing of this
private placement. In the event the Qualification Date has not occurred on or
before the date that is two (2) months following the closing of the Private
Placement, each outstanding Special Warrant shall thereafter entitle the holder
to receive, upon the exercise or deemed exercise of each Special Warrant, for
no additional consideration, 1.1 shares, which will result in aggregate issuance
of up to 10,890,000 common shares at a deemed price of $2.77 per share.



Purchase Price:

$3.05 per Special Warrant



Number of Placees:

78 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name

Insider=Y / ProGroup=P

# of Shares




Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [4 Placees]

P

126,000




Broker(s):

Stifel GMP, Cormark Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Paradigm Capital
Inc., Eight Capital.



Commission:

$1,781,688 payable in cash.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 20, 2021 and February 10, 2021.

________________________________________

NEXERA ENERGY INC. ("NGY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced January 28, 2021 and February 2, 2021:

Number of Shares:

13,333,330 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.06 per share



Warrants:

13,333,330 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,333,330 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$ 0.10 for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance, subject to an
acceleration clause whereby, if, after four months and one day following the date
the warrants are issued, the closing price of the common shares of the company
on the principal market on which such shares trade is equal to or exceeds $0.15
for 30 consecutive trading days, the warrant expiry date shall accelerate to the
date which is 30 calendar days following the date a press release is issued by
the company announcing the reduced warrant term, provided, no more than five
business days following the eligible acceleration date: (i) the press release is
issued; and (ii) notices are sent to all warrant holders.



Number of Placees:

7 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on March 1, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NORTHERN VERTEX MINING CORP. ("NEE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Amending Agreement dated February 12, 2021 among Great Basin Resources, Inc., a Nevada corporation ("Optionor"), Iconic Minerals, Ltd., a British Columbia corporation ("Iconic"), Eclipse Gold Mining Corporation, a British Columbia corporation ("Eclipse"), Hercules Gold USA, LLC, a Nevada limited liability company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Eclipse ("Optionee" and collectively with Optionor, Iconic and Eclipse, the "Parties") and Northern Vertex Mining Corp. ("Northern Vertex"), whereby an option agreement dated August 9, 2019 (the "Agreement") has been amended to add Northern Vertex as a party to the Agreement and to replace the remaining 3,000,000 Eclipse shares to be issued to Iconic pursuant to the Agreement with Northern Vertex's shares based on the ratio of 1.09, being an aggregate of 3,270,000 Northern Vertex's shares in three equal distribution as per the schedule under the Agreement.

________________________________________

RENAISSANCE OIL CORP. ("ROE.WT.B")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Mar. 05, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

BERETTA VENTURES LTD. ("BRTA.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
NEX Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Mar. 05, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MARTINA MINERALS CORP. ("MTN.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,500,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $225,000.

Number of Creditors:

5 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

WESTBRIDGE ENERGY CORPORATION ("WEB.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021
NEX Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, March 5, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

