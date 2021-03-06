TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, March 5, 2021 /CNW/ -

ABRASILVER RESOURCE CORP. ("ABRA")

[formerly AbraPlata Resource Corp. ("ABRA")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors Resolution dated March 1, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening March 9, 2021, the common shares of AbraSilver Resource Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of AbraPlata Resource Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

420,224,034 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 6,300,000







Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: ABRA (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 00379L106 (new)

________________________________________

DENARIUS SILVER CORP. ("DSLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Monday March 8, 2021, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction announced February 25, 2021, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

MEDNOW INC. ("MNOW")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Mednow Inc.'s (the "Company") Initial Public Offering ("IPO") Prospectus dated February 26, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted on February 26, 2021, by the securities regulatory authorities in British Columbia and Ontario pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts, and has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. The Class A common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective date stated below.

The Company is classified as a "Pharmacies and Drug Stores" company (NAICS Number 446110).

Offering: 5,185,185 units (each, a "Unit") comprised of 1 Class A common share of the Company and one-

half of one Class A common share purchase warrant exercisable at $8.50 for 24 months.



Offering price: $6.75 per Unit



Agent: Gravitas Securities Inc., Eight Capital and Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., as co-lead underwriters, and

including Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Raymond James Ltd.



Agent's fee: A cash commission equal to 8% of the gross proceeds of the offering and 8% in agent warrants to

acquire Units at the Offering price.



Over-Allotment Option: The Agent may over-allot the Class A common shares in connection with the

Offering and the Company has granted to the agents, an option to sell additional

Units, up to 14.28572% of the offering, at $6.75 per Unit, up to the close of

business April 5, 2021.



Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EST) on Monday, March 8, 2021.



Commence Date: The Class A common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the

opening on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

The Company has completed its IPO on Thursday, March 4, 2021 for gross proceeds of approximately $37,073,193.75 from the sale of 5,492,325 Units at $6.75 per Unit, including 307,140 Units sold under the Over-Allotment Option. In addition to the Units sold to purchasers under the IPO, the Company issued 274,616 Units to the agents as a corporate finance fee, for an aggregate of 5,766,941 Units issued in connection with closing of the IPO. Please refer to the Company news release of March 4, 2021 for further details.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada



Capitalization: Unlimited Class A common shares with no par value of which

21,877,459 Class A common shares are issued and outstanding.



Escrowed Shares: 11,000,000 Class A common shares



Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: MNOW CUSIP Number: 58503L 20 2

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated February 26, 2021.

Company contact: Karim Nassar, CEO

Company address: 4484 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5V 3R3

Company phone number: 416-827-7800

Company E-mail address: karim@mednow.ca

Company website: mednow.ca

_____________________________________________________

NORTHERN VERTEX MINING CORP. ("NEE.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

New Listing-Warrants:

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, common share purchase warrants of Northern Vertex Mining Corp. will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization on Warrants: 22,559,500 warrants with no par value of which

22,559,498 warrants are issued and outstanding



Warrant Trading Symbol: NEE.WT (NEW) Warrant CUSIP Number: 666006 12 7 (NEW)

The warrants were issued in connection with a recent arrangement undertaken between Northern Vertex Mining Corp. and Eclipse Gold Mining Corporation. Please refer to the TSX Venture Exchange's bulletin dated February 16, 2021 (joint Northern Vertex Mining Corp. and Eclipse Gold Mining Corporation bulletin) as well as the news releases dated January 14, 2021 and March 5, 2021.

Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of Northern Vertex Mining Corp. at a price of $0.80 per share, and will expire on January 14, 2023.

____________________________________

NORTHWEST COPPER CORP. ("NWST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement

BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement between Serengeti Resources Inc. ("Serengeti") (now trading as Northwest Copper Corp.) and Sun Metals Corp. ("Sun Metals") dated November 29, 2020 (the "Agreement"). Pursuant to the Agreement, Serengeti has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Sun Metals by way of a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the British Columbia Business Corporations Act (the "Transaction"). Under the Agreement, each Sun Metals shareholder will be entitled to receive 0.215 of a post-consolidation common share of Serengeti for each common shares of Sun Metals held (the "Exchange Ratio"). Further, issued and outstanding options to acquire Sun Metals common shares, will be exchanged for replacement options to acquire Serengeti shares based on the Exchange Ratio and Sun Metal warrants will either by exchanged for replacement warrants to acquire Serengeti shares based on the Exchange Ratio or will become exercisable into Serengeti shares based on the Exchange Ratio in accordance with their existing terms.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Transaction by the Sun Metals securityholders and the Serengeti shareholders was received at a special meeting of Sun Metal securityholders and of Serengeti shareholders, respectively, held on February 26, 2021 and that approval of the Transaction was received from the Supreme Court of British Columbia on March 3, 2021. The Transaction completed on March 5, 2021. The full particulars of the Transaction are set forth in the Joint Management Information Circular of Serengeti and Sun Metals, dated as of January 18, 2021, which is available under each issuer's profile on SEDAR.

In conjunction with the closing of the Transaction, Sun Metals has requested that its common shares be delisted. Accordingly, effective at the close of business, Monday, March 8, 2021, the common shares of Sun Metals will be delisted from the Exchange.

In addition, an advisory fee has been paid to Haywood Securities Inc. including the issuance of 164,095 post-consolidation shares of Serengeti, issued at a deemed price of $0.6094 per share.

_______________________________________

PETROSHALE INC. ("PSH") ("PSH.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company has announced it will offer to shareholders of record at Thursday, March 11, 2021, transferable rights to purchase shares of the Company. One (1) right will be issued for each share held. One (1) right and $0.20 are required to purchase one share of the Company. The rights offering will expire on April 7, 2021. As at March 4, 2021, the Company had 188,528,453 shares issued and outstanding.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, the shares of the Company will trade ex-rights and the rights will commence trading at that time on a 'when-issued basis'. The Company is classified as an 'Oil & Gas Exploration/Development' company.

Summary:





Basis of Offering: One (1) right exercisable for one (1) share at per

$0.20 per share.



Record Date: March 11, 2021 Shares Trade Ex-Rights: March 10, 2021 Rights Called for Trading: March 10, 2021 Rights Trade for Cash: April 5, 2021 to April 7, 2021 Rights Expire: April 7, 2021 (5:00 pm ET)



Halt and Delist The rights will be halted at 12:00 pm ET,

on April 7, 2021 and delisted at market close.

TRADE DATES

April 5, 2021 - TO SETTLE – April 6, 2021

April 6, 2021 - TO SETTLE – April 7, 2021

April 7, 2021 - TO SETTLE – April 7, 2021

Rights Trading Symbol: PSH.RT Rights CUSIP Number: 71676H 15 5 Subscription Agent and Trustee: TSX Trust Company Authorized Jurisdiction(s): All provinces and territories in Canada

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 4, 2021 and the Rights Offering Circular dated March 4, 2021, which is available on www.sedar.com.

________________________________________

SPARTAN DELTA CORP. ("SDE") ("SDE.R")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Subscription Receipts Offering, New Listing-Subscription Receipts

BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Prospectus-Subscription Receipts Offering

The Company's short form prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated March 3, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions. The Prospectus qualifies the public distribution of subscription receipts of the Company (the "Offering"), the material terms of which are described below, and has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Underwriters: National Bank Financial Inc. (the "Lead Underwriter"), on its own and on

behalf of Eight Capital, Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., TD Securities Inc.,

Scotia Capital Inc., and Peters & Co. Limited (collectively, and together with

the Lead Underwriter, the "Underwriters")



Offering: The Offering consists of the issuance of 11,250,000 subscription receipts

(the "Subscription Receipts") at the price of $4.00 per Subscription Receip

t (the "Offering Price"). Each Subscription Receipt will entitle the holder

thereof to receive, without payment of additional consideration or further

action, and subject to the terms and conditions of a subscription receipt

agreement to be entered into between the Company, the Underwriters and

the escrow agent of the Subscription Receipts (the "Escrow Agent"), one

common share of the Company upon satisfaction of the following: (i) the

Inception Acquisition is completed (in accordance with the Inception

Agreement and without material waiver or amendment thereof, in whole or

in part, by any of the parties thereto, it being understood that the Company

shall obtain the consent of National Bank Financial Inc., on behalf of the

Underwriters, for any amendment or waiver of a material nature) and (ii) the

Non-Brokered Offering is completed. (the "Escrow Release Conditions").

Concurrent with the Offering, the Company has agreed to complete a Non-

Brokered private placement with certain subscribers for the issuance of: (i)

10,000,000 Common Shares at a price of $4.00 per Common Share for

aggregate gross proceeds of $40,000,000; and (ii) 7,226,626 Flow-Through

Shares at a price of $4.92 per Flow-Through Share for aggregate gross

proceeds of $35,555,000 (the "Non-Brokered Offering") The Non-Brokered

Offering is expected to close concurrently with the completion of the

Inception Acquisition.



Offering Price: $4.00 per Subscription Receipt



Underwriters' Fee: 4.0% of the gross proceeds of the issue and sale of Subscription Receipts,

which will be paid in two parts: (i) 50% at the Closing Date, and (ii) 50% upon

the Escrow Release Conditions being satisfied or waived. If (i) the Corporation

fails to satisfy the Escrow Release Conditions on or before the deadline; (ii)

the Inception Acquisition Agreement or the subscription agreements are

terminated in accordance with their terms; or (iii) the Corporation advises the

Escrow Agent and the Underwriters or formally announces to the public by

way of a press release or otherwise that it does not intend to proceed with the

Inception Acquisition or the Non-Brokered Offering, the Underwriting Fee will

be limited to the 50% paid upon Closing.

The closing of the Offering is scheduled to occur on Monday, March 8, 2021. It is expected that the gross proceeds of the closing of the Offering will be $45,000,000. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

New Listing-Subscription Receipts

The Subscription Receipts will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below. The Company is classified as an "Oil and Gas Exploration Development" Company.

Commence Date: The Subscription Receipts will commence trading on TSX Venture

Exchange at the opening of the market on Monday, March 8, 2021, upon

confirmation of closing of the Offering.

The closing of the Offering is scheduled to occur on Monday, March 8, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Alberta



Capitalization: 11,250,000 Subscription Receipts will be issued and outstanding.



Issue price per security: $4.00 per Subscription Receipt



Transfer Agent and Escrow Agent: Odyssey Trust Company



Trading Symbol: SDE.R



CUSIP Number: 84678A 11 0



Conversion: Each Subscription Receipt will entitle the holder thereof to receive, without

payment of additional consideration or further action, and subject to the

terms and conditions of a subscription receipt agreement to be entered into

between the Company, the Underwriters and the escrow agent of the

Subscription Receipts (the "Escrow Agent"), one common share of the

Company upon satisfaction of the following: (i) the Inception Acquisition is

completed (in accordance with the Inception Agreement and without

material waiver or amendment thereof, in whole or in part, by any of the

parties thereto, it being understood that the Company shall obtain the

consent of National Bank Financial Inc., on behalf of the Underwriters, for

any amendment or waiver of a material nature) and (ii) the Non-Brokered

Offering is completed. (the "Escrow Release Conditions").



Delisting: The Subscription Receipts will be listed and posted for trading until the earlier

of the completion of the Acquisition and the Non-Brokered Offering, or a

termination event as set out in the subscription receipts agreements. A further

bulletin will be issued by TSX Venture Exchange confirming either: (a) the

completion of the Acquisition and the Non-Brokered Offering; and/or (b) the

delisting of the Subscription Receipts.

The Subscription Receipts will be governed by the terms of the subscription receipt agreements as described above that will be executed on or prior to the closing date of the Offering.

The Subscription Receipts will be issued pursuant to a prospectus dated March 3, 2021 of 11,250,000 Subscription Receipts at a price of $4.00 per Subscription Receipt. Each Subscription Receipt will entitle the holder thereof to receive, without payment of additional consideration or further action, and subject to the terms and conditions of a subscription receipt agreement to be entered into between the Company, the Underwriters and the escrow agent of the Subscription Receipts (the "Escrow Agent"), one common share of the Company upon satisfaction of the following: (i) the Inception Acquisition is completed (in accordance with the Inception Agreement and without material waiver or amendment thereof, in whole or in part, by any of the parties thereto, it being understood that the Company shall obtain the consent of National Bank Financial Inc., on behalf of the Underwriters, for any amendment or waiver of a material nature) and (ii) the Non-Brokered Offering is completed. (the "Escrow Release Conditions").

________________________________________________

SUN METALS CORP. ("SUNM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amalgamation, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business Friday, March 5, 2021, the common shares of Sun Metals Corp. ("SUNM" or the "Company") will be halted. Effective at the close of business, Monday, March 8, 2021, the common shares of the Company will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange. The delisting of the Company's shares results from an arrangement agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and Serengeti resources Inc. ("Serengeti") (now trading as Northwest Copper Corp.) dated November 29, 2020.

Pursuant to the Agreement, Serengeti has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company by way of a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Transaction"). Under the Agreement, each SUNM shareholder will be entitled to receive 0.215 of a post-consolidation common share (0.43 pre-consolidation) of Serengeti for each common share of SUNM held (the "Exchange Ratio"). Further, issued and outstanding options to acquire the Company's common shares, will be exchanged for replacement options to acquire Serengeti shares based on the Exchange Ratio and the Company's warrants will either be exchanged for replacement warrants to acquire Serengeti shares based on the Exchange Ratio or will become exercisable into Serengeti shares based on the Exchange Ratio in accordance with their existing terms. As a result of the Transaction, the Company will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Serengeti.

Prior to the closing of the Transaction, SUNM and Serengeti were at arm's length.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Transaction by the SUNM shareholders was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on February 26, 2021 and that approval of the Transaction from the Supreme Court of British Columbia was received on March 3, 2021. The Transaction completed on March 5, 2021. The full particulars of the Transaction are set forth in the Joint Management Information Circular of the Company and Serengeti dated January 18, 2021, which is available under the Company and Serengeti's profiles on SEDAR.

In addition, PI Financial Corp. has been issued 1,600,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.125 that converted to 344,000 common shares of Serengeti on completion of the Transaction, for financial advisory services provided to the Company in connection with the Transaction

For further details, please refer to the Joint Management Information Circular dated January 18, 2021 and news releases dated November 30, 2020, January 22, 2021, and February 26, 2021.

________________________________________

21/03/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ATAC RESOURCES LTD. ("ATC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment, Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:



# of Warrants: 5,253,572 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 22, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 22, 2022 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.425 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.28

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,507,143 flow-through shares with 5,253,572 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 25, 2019.

________________________________________

AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. ("AAZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 26, 2021:

Flow-Through Shares:

Number of FT Shares: 2,000,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per flow through share



Warrants: 2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.07



Warrant Term to Expiry: 5 Years



Non Flow-Through Shares:



Number of Non-FT Shares: 82,830,000 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per non flow through share



Warrants: 82,830,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 82,830,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.07



Warrant Term to Expiry: 5 Years



Number of Placees: 50 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares MMCAP International Inc. SPC Y 37,000,000 (Matthew MacIssac)



Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [3 Placees] P 2,400,000





Finder's Fee:

Haywood Securities Inc. $1,400.00 cash; 28,000 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. $7,000.00 cash; 140,000 warrants Red Cloud Securities Inc. 2,960,000 shares; 2,960,000 warrants Leede Jones Gable Inc. $24,000.00 cash; 480,000 warrants Industrial Alliance Private Wealth Inc. $31,600.00 cash; 632,000 warrants EMD Financial Inc. 220,000 shares; 220,000 warrants Nader Vatanchi $25,200.00 cash; 504,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.07



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Excercisable for 5 years.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC. ("DGHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:48 a.m. PST, Mar. 04, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC. ("DGHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:53 a.m. PST, Mar. 04, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC. ("DGHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:22 a.m. PST, Mar. 05, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC. ("DGHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:27 a.m. PST, Mar. 05, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

____________________________________

EGUANA TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EGT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 115,818 common shares at a deemed price of $0.50 per common share to settle outstanding debt for $57,912.60.

Number of Creditors: 13 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Brent Harris Y $324.66 $0.50 649 Sonja Kuehnle Y $1,076.71 $0.50 2,153 Justin Holland Y $6,095.89 $0.50 12,191 Robert Penner Y $562.74 $0.50 1,125 Gregory H. Nelson Y $324.66 $0.50 649

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS, INC. ("EMH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated March 13, 2019 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), on March 14, 2019. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Further to an "at-the-market" offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated August 12, 2020 to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated March 13, 2019, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the "at-the-market" offering. TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the "at-the-market" offering during the quarter ended December 31, 2020 occurred for gross proceeds of $212,919.34.

Agents: Eight Capital



Offering: 1,132,500 shares in aggregate during the quarter ended December 31, 2020



Share Price: Varying prices during the quarter ended December 31, 2020, with an average

sale price of $0.19 per share



Agents' Warrants: None



Greenshoe Option: None



Agents' Commission: 3% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being $6,387.60 in aggregate for the

quarter ended December 31, 2020

For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated March 13, 2019 and Prospectus Supplement dated August 12, 2020, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

________________________________________

ENGINE MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC. ("GAME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 05, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 05, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: USD$7.50 per share



Warrants: 1,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,000,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: USD$15.00 per share for a 36-month period



Number of Placees: 205 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Units Henry Ratner Y 13,333 Tom Rogers Y 15,833 Louis Schwartz Y 6,666



Finder's Fee: CDN$229,506.08 in cash, 13,966 units and 44,567 finder warrants payable to

Richardson Wealth Limited. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire

one common share at USD$15.00 for a 36-month period.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ESE ENTERTAINMENT INC. ("ESE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:35 a.m. PST, Mar. 05, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ESE ENTERTAINMENT INC. ("ESE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:40 a.m. PST, Mar. 05, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

EXRO TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EXRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Mar. 05, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GENESIS METALS CORP. ("GIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 4, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,279,726 shares



Purchase Price: $0.22 per share



Warrants: 1,139,863 share purchase warrants to purchase shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 4 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on March 4, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

JUGGERNAUT EXPLORATION LTD. ("JUGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 8, 2021:

Number of Shares: 7,887,324 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.355 per flow-through shares



Number of Shares: 10,000,000 non-flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per non-flow-through shares



Warrants: 17,887,324 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,887,324 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.375 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 83 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





James Robert Harris P 100,000 Brian Parker P 50,000 Dallas Fahy P 75,000 Ivano Veschini P 100,000 Dan Barnholden P 100,000 Gary Bogdanovich P 300,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement 6 placees





Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp - $1,920 cash and 7,680 B Warrants Leede Jones Gable Inc -$600 cash and 2,400 B Warrants Haywood Securities Inc - $6,000 cash and 24,000 B Warrants PI Financial Corp - $3,750 cash and 15,000 B Warrants Scotia McLeod - $1,125 cash and 4,500 B Warrants German Mining Networks GmbH - $26,550 cash and 106,200 B Warrants Ascenta Finance Corp. - $98,049.60 cash and 344,520 B Warrants

Each broker warrant is exercisable at $0.375 for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on March 5, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

LITHIUM CHILE INC. ("LITH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 2, 2021:

Number of Shares: 14,372,071 shares



Purchase Price: $0.28 per share



Warrants: 14,372,071 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,372,071 shares. The

Warrants will be subject to an acceleration clause such that if the Company's

common shares trade at a price of $0.75 or greater for a period of 20 consecutive

trading days. In the event of acceleration, the Company, at its discretion, will

have the ability to reduce the warrant terms such that they have to be exercised

within thirty (30) days from the date on which receipt is provided to the holders

detailing that the clause has been triggered.



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 130 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 528,142 [11 placees]







Finder's Fee: $104,999.98 cash and 374,999 Broker Warrants payable to Leede Jones Gable

Inc.:

$784.00 cash and 2,800 Broker Warrants payable to EMD Financial Inc.:

$18,032.00 cash and 64,400 Broker Warrants payable to PI Financial Corp.:

$1,666.00 cash and 5,950 Broker Warrants payable to Echelon Wealth Partners

Inc.: and

$124,460.02 cash and 444,500 Broker Warrants payable to Ocean Wall Ltd.

Each Broker Warrant will be exercisable at a price of $0.28 for one common share of the Company for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated February 23, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NEO LITHIUM CORP. ("NLC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced February 10, 2021:

Number of Special Warrants: 9,900,000 Special Warrants, each convertible into one common share. Each

Special Warrant shall be deemed exercised on the earlier of (i) the second

business day after a receipt is issued for a final prospectus qualifying the shares

for distribution in each of the qualifying jurisdictions (the "Qualification Date")

and (ii) the date that is four months and one day following 4:59 p.m. (Toronto

time) on the date which is four months and a day following the closing of this

private placement. In the event the Qualification Date has not occurred on or

before the date that is two (2) months following the closing of the Private

Placement, each outstanding Special Warrant shall thereafter entitle the holder

to receive, upon the exercise or deemed exercise of each Special Warrant, for

no additional consideration, 1.1 shares, which will result in aggregate issuance

of up to 10,890,000 common shares at a deemed price of $2.77 per share.



Purchase Price: $3.05 per Special Warrant



Number of Placees: 78 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [4 Placees] P 126,000







Broker(s): Stifel GMP, Cormark Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Paradigm Capital

Inc., Eight Capital.



Commission: $1,781,688 payable in cash.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 20, 2021 and February 10, 2021.

________________________________________

NEXERA ENERGY INC. ("NGY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced January 28, 2021 and February 2, 2021:

Number of Shares: 13,333,330 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 13,333,330 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,333,330 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $ 0.10 for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance, subject to an

acceleration clause whereby, if, after four months and one day following the date

the warrants are issued, the closing price of the common shares of the company

on the principal market on which such shares trade is equal to or exceeds $0.15

for 30 consecutive trading days, the warrant expiry date shall accelerate to the

date which is 30 calendar days following the date a press release is issued by

the company announcing the reduced warrant term, provided, no more than five

business days following the eligible acceleration date: (i) the press release is

issued; and (ii) notices are sent to all warrant holders.



Number of Placees: 7 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on March 1, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NORTHERN VERTEX MINING CORP. ("NEE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Amending Agreement dated February 12, 2021 among Great Basin Resources, Inc., a Nevada corporation ("Optionor"), Iconic Minerals, Ltd., a British Columbia corporation ("Iconic"), Eclipse Gold Mining Corporation, a British Columbia corporation ("Eclipse"), Hercules Gold USA, LLC, a Nevada limited liability company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Eclipse ("Optionee" and collectively with Optionor, Iconic and Eclipse, the "Parties") and Northern Vertex Mining Corp. ("Northern Vertex"), whereby an option agreement dated August 9, 2019 (the "Agreement") has been amended to add Northern Vertex as a party to the Agreement and to replace the remaining 3,000,000 Eclipse shares to be issued to Iconic pursuant to the Agreement with Northern Vertex's shares based on the ratio of 1.09, being an aggregate of 3,270,000 Northern Vertex's shares in three equal distribution as per the schedule under the Agreement.

________________________________________

RENAISSANCE OIL CORP. ("ROE.WT.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Mar. 05, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

BERETTA VENTURES LTD. ("BRTA.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Mar. 05, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MARTINA MINERALS CORP. ("MTN.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,500,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $225,000.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

WESTBRIDGE ENERGY CORPORATION ("WEB.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 5, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, March 5, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

