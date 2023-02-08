U.S. markets closed

Media Advisory - The Government of Canada celebrates Black History Month 2023 at the National Arts Centre

·1 min read

The Government of Canada hosts a reception to celebrate Black History Month 2023

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, will host the official Government of Canada celebration for 2023 Black History Month at the National Arts Centre, on Wednesday, February 8th, 2023.

This year's theme, "Ours to Tell" will be highlighted throughout the evening through live performances, tributes and panel discussions that will honour and celebrate the achievements and contributions of Black communities from across Canada.

EVENT: Black History Month

DATE: Wednesday, February 8, 2023

TIME: 7:00 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.)

LOCATION:

National Arts Centre
1 Elgin Street
Ottawa, Ontario

Media representatives are instructed to proceed to the mezzanine (Elgin Level) for registration.

ONLINE BROADCAST: A live broadcast of Minister Hussen remarks will also be available via Facebook Live. Watch it on Canadian Heritage's account: http://facebook.com/CdnHeritage

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/07/c3875.html

