U.S. markets close in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,135.62
    -92.86 (-2.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,043.74
    -663.00 (-1.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,376.72
    -328.49 (-2.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,914.03
    -43.32 (-2.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.67
    -0.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.30
    -13.60 (-0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    18.86
    -0.21 (-1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9937
    -0.0107 (-1.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0330
    +0.0440 (+1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1758
    -0.0065 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4290
    +0.4990 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,108.85
    -321.95 (-1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.84
    -8.11 (-1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,533.79
    -16.58 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,794.50
    -135.83 (-0.47%)
     

Media Advisory - Government of Canada closes 2022 Cross-Canada Consultations on Official Languages

·1 min read

A summit on the Cross-Canada Consultations on Official Languages will focus on the future of official languages

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, will welcome hundreds of people working in official language communities across the country to a summit to close the 2022 Cross-Canada Consultations on Official Languages on Thursday, August 25, at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa. She will be joined by the Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board, Marie-France Lalonde, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, and Marc Serré, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Official Languages.

Minister Petitpas Taylor will discuss the conclusions reached at the cross-Canada consultations from the past few months and announce significant funding for youth and the future of Canada's linguistic communities.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Journalists must confirm their attendance by sending their full name, the name of the media outlet they represent and their preference to media@pch.gc.ca by 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. For journalists participating virtually, a Zoom link will be sent to allow them to ask questions after the press conference.

EVENT:
Press conference

DATE:
Thursday, August 25, 2022

TIME:
4:15 p.m. (Media will be welcomed from 4 p.m.)

PLACE:
National Arts Centre, Canada Room
1 Elgin Street
Ottawa, Ontario

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/22/c2593.html

Recommended Stories

  • Fed Jackson Hole preview: Powell to stress a recession won’t stop Fed’s fight against high inflation

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will use his speech at Jackson Hole to stress the Fed is determined to bring down inflation even though there is a risk of recession

  • Volkswagen Lines Up Tariff-Friendly Battery Supplies in Deal With Canada

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG and Mercedes-Benz Group AG have sealed agreements with Canada to secure access to raw materials such as nickel, cobalt and lithium for battery production, according to people familiar with the accords.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksStock Losses Deepen as Traders Shun Risky Bets: Markets WrapWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleSeiz

  • Europe is running out of time to revive the Iran nuclear deal

    Diplomats from Europe, the US, and Iran are inching closer to a revival of the 2015 nuclear deal that was scuttled by former US president Donald Trump. The EU’s top diplomat said on Aug. 22 that he received a “reasonable” response from Iran on a proposal to reinstate the deal, and that the White House might offer its own response this week.

  • Pimco Is Among Bondholders Calling an End to Low-Inflation Era

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the world’s biggest bond investors say the market is wrong to expect central banks to score a long-term win in the war against inflation.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksStock Losses Deepen as Traders Shun Risky Bets: Markets WrapWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleSeized Superyacht to Be Auctioned to Pay JPMorgan LoanThere’s little doubt

  • What the Inflation Reduction Act Could Mean for You

    Tucked inside the Inflation Reduction Act is $80 billion in new funding for the IRS over the next 10 years. Here are three ways to protect yourself from the upcoming onslaught of audits. The post What the Inflation Reduction Act Could Mean for You appeared first on Worth.

  • Fauci to step down as nation's infectious disease chief

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, announced Monday that he will step down as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the end of the year.

  • DeSantis Taps Donors Griffin, Tudor Jones in $142 Million Haul

    (Bloomberg) -- Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has raised more money than Donald Trump since the former president left office, relying on deep-pocketed donors rather than the small-dollar contributors he’ll need if he seeks the White House in 2024.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksStock Losses Deepen as Traders Shun Risky Bets: Markets WrapWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expec

  • What to Know About the Electric Vehicle Tax Credits, and How to Get More Money Back

    As part of the Inflation Reduction Act, the rules on electric-vehicle tax credits have changed, including a new requirement that final assembly be in the U.S. for purchases on or after Aug. 16.

  • Moscow Exchange to ban use of dollars as collateral from Aug. 29

    Earlier this month the exchange - the country's largest bourse - said it would limit the use of dollars as collateral to 25% from 50%. Russian authorities have voiced concerns about individual and corporate holdings of currencies that it terms "unfriendly", calling for their conversion into alternatives.

  • German Power Prices Smash Record as Energy Panic Engulfs Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- European gas and power prices surged as panic over Russian supplies gripped markets and politicians warned citizens to brace for a tough winter ahead.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksStock Losses Deepen as Traders Shun Risky Bets: Markets WrapWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleSeized Superyacht to Be Auctioned to Pay JPMorgan LoanBenchmark gas s

  • Tesla loses challenge to California agency suing for race bias

    (Reuters) -A California administrative agency has declined to review Tesla Inc's claim that the state's civil rights watchdog suing the company for race bias at an assembly plant is rushing to sue businesses without conducting full investigations. California's Office of Administrative Law in a letter denied Tesla's petition, filed in June, to determine whether the Department of Civil Rights (DCR) had adopted "underground regulations" that flout requirements it must meet before suing employers. The OAL, which reviews state agency regulations and can recommend changes, did not give a reason for the denial and said Tesla can still pursue its claims in court.

  • Japan Lawmakers Join US in Defying China With Taiwan Visit

    (Bloomberg) -- A delegation of Japanese lawmakers and a US state governor are making overlapping trips to Taiwan, pushing back against Chinese efforts to isolate the island after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit earlier this month. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksStock Losses Deepen as Traders Shun Risky Bets: Markets WrapWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson Hole

  • How Large Corporations Avoid Paying Taxes

    The U.S. corporate tax rate stands at 21% but many big companies pay little or nothing. Here's how they get away with it.

  • Donald Trump’s Deadbeat Ways Haunt Him

    As his legal troubles mount, Donald Trump is finding it harder & harder to find lawyers willing to help him in court due to the fact that they want to be paid for their work.

  • Euro returns to parity vs. the dollar as energy price spike raises eurozone economy fears

    The dollar's bounce was also backed by higher U.S bond yields and a general "risk-off" tone across markets as investors worried about a hawkish Fed.

  • Oil prices slump on stronger dollar and global recession fears

    Brent crude fell as much as 1.8% to hit $94 a barrel on Monday.

  • Dodge discontinues the Challenger and Charger ‘muscle cars’ to steer toward ‘electrified future’

    The Dodge-owned Stellantis said the iconic gas-powered muscle cars are 'coming to an end' amid a pivot toward electric vehicles

  • Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

    Disgraced broadcaster had said he now supported Florida governor for the next Republican nomination

  • Trudeau Promises Regulatory Help on New Gas Exports to Germany

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada would be willing to consider easing the regulatory burden on new gas export facilities to Europe, while indicating the business case for investments may be a difficult one.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksStock Losses Deepen as Traders Shun Risky Bets: Markets WrapWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleSeize

  • Scholz told Putin before invasion Ukraine ‘wouldn’t join NATO within 30 years’

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured Russian dictator Vladimir Putin before the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion and war against Ukraine that Ukraine would not join NATO in the next 30 years, German newspaper Die Welt reported on Aug. 22.