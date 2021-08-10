U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,427.25
    +1.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,016.00
    +18.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,123.00
    -2.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,235.60
    +2.90 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.85
    +0.37 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.40
    +5.90 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    23.43
    +0.17 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1744
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3170
    +0.0270 (+2.09%)
     

  • Vix

    16.72
    +0.57 (+3.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3845
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3410
    +0.0360 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,016.05
    +2,857.09 (+6.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,121.01
    +61.68 (+5.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,132.30
    +9.35 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,055.75
    +235.71 (+0.85%)
     

Media Advisory - Government of Canada enhances support for Indigenous communities to respond to and heal from the ongoing impacts of residential schools

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, and the Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, will hold a press conference regarding support for Indigenous communities dealing with the ongoing impacts of residential schools.

They will be available to answer questions from the media following statements.

Date: Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Time: 9:00 a.m. (ET)

Participation details:
Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US): 1-866-805-7923
Local dial-in number: 613-960-7518
Participant passcode: 2053140#

Follow us on Twitter:
Minister Carolyn Bennett

GovCan – Indigenous
(https://twitter.com/GCIndigenous)

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/09/c7835.html

