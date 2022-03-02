U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,386.54
    +80.28 (+1.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,891.35
    +596.45 (+1.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,752.02
    +219.52 (+1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,058.87
    +50.36 (+2.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.86
    +0.26 (+0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.00
    +8.70 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    25.39
    +0.20 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1119
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.1580 (+9.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3389
    +0.0064 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4700
    +0.5800 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,002.77
    -115.97 (-0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    985.48
    -12.06 (-1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.56
    +99.36 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.67 (-1.68%)
     

Media Advisory - Government of Canada and Government of the Northwest Territories to make an announcement on Early Learning and Childcare in the Northwest Territories

·1 min read

GATINEAU, QC, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, the Honourable Karina Gould, will join the Honourable R.J. Simpson, Minister of Education, Culture and Employment of the Northwest Territories, to announce additional support for families.

Media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date:

Thursday, March 3, 2022

Time:

11:00 a.m. MST

Journalists who want to participate must register by contacting pressesecretary@gov.nt.ca with their name and media outlet before 9:00 a.m. MST on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The Zoom link will be provided to those who register.

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/02/c2015.html

Recommended Stories