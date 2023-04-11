Media Advisory - Government of Canada to highlight budget investments in public health care and health workers

GATINEAU, QC, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ - The Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera, will be in Thunder Bay to highlight investments to strengthen public health care and support health care workers across Canada.

The Minister will be accompanied by Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Rainy River.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023



Time: 12:30 p.m. EDT



Place: Confederation College

Shuniah Building

Room D203

1450 Nakina Drive

Thunder Bay, Ontario

To register, contact media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca with your name and media outlet before 11:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Please indicate if attendance will be in-person or virtual. Further information will be provided upon registration.

