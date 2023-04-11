Media Advisory - Government of Canada to highlight budget investments in public health care and health workers
GATINEAU, QC, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ - The Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera, will be in Thunder Bay to highlight investments to strengthen public health care and support health care workers across Canada.
The Minister will be accompanied by Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Rainy River.
A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.
Date:
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Time:
12:30 p.m. EDT
Place:
Confederation College
Shuniah Building
Room D203
1450 Nakina Drive
Thunder Bay, Ontario
To register, contact media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca with your name and media outlet before 11:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Please indicate if attendance will be in-person or virtual. Further information will be provided upon registration.
