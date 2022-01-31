U.S. markets close in 4 hours

UPDATE - Media Advisory - Government of Canada to hold a news conference following National Supply Chain Summit

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, and the Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, the Honourable Mary Ng, will hold a news conference following a National Summit to strengthen Canada's supply chain..

The ministers will be available to answer questions from the media.

Date:

January 31, 2022

Time:

12:45 p.m. EST

Location:

Event will be virtual.

Media will be able to ask questions via teleconference.

Toll-free (Canada/US) dial-in number: 1-866-206-0153
Local dial-in number: 613-954-9003

Passcode: 6235714#

NOTE: To help ensure optimal simultaneous interpretation sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.

SOURCE Transport Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/31/c3497.html

