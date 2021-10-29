U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,605.38
    +8.96 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,819.56
    +89.08 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,498.39
    +50.27 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.19
    -0.79 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.22
    +0.41 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.00
    -17.60 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.16 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1562
    -0.0123 (-1.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    -0.0110 (-0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3688
    -0.0106 (-0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0000
    +0.4280 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,361.40
    +1,634.86 (+2.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,522.08
    +21.11 (+1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.57
    -11.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

Media Advisory - Government of Canada to hold a media availability on the Federal Court's decision related to Canadian Human Rights Tribunal orders

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and the Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada will hold a media availability on the Federal Court's decision related to Canadian Human Rights Tribunal orders.

Date:

October 29, 2021

Time:

5:30 p.m. (EDT)

Where:

Sir John A. Macdonald Building - Room 200


144 Wellington Street


Ottawa, Ontario


The media availability will also be held by teleconference.


Toll-free (Canada/US) dial-in number: 1-866-206-0153


Local dial-in number: 613-954-9003


Passcode: 4814879#

Follow us on Twitter:

GovCan – Indigenous

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/29/c9889.html

Recommended Stories

  • Huawei paid Democratic powerbroker Podesta $1 million to lobby -sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Chinese telecoms giant Huawei paid Democratic lobbyist Tony Podesta $1 million to lobby the Biden administration on its behalf, double what the lobbyist has revealed publicly, according to two people familiar with the matter. This month, the prominent Washington lobbyist disclosed a $500,000 payment from Huawei in a third-quarter lobbying report. One of the people said the additional undisclosed $500,000 payment is slated to be included in Podesta's fourth-quarter filing in January for lobbying activities during the October - December period.

  • Chicago Council Approves $16.7 Billion Budget With Guaranteed Basic Income

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chicago City Council on Wednesday approved a $16.7 billion budget for 2022 designed to help the city recover from losses sustained during the pandemic, through measures including one of the biggest guaranteed basic income programs in the country. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaMayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan relies on both

  • The Fight Between Texas and Wall Street Is About to Get Bigger

    (Bloomberg) -- Outside San Antonio this month, a veteran of Texas politics got so upset about Wall Street’s retreat from fossil fuels that he compared the oil industry’s fight for funding to the civil rights struggle. Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?A Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityIn Dallas, a hed

  • U.S. congresswoman Greene bought Trump SPAC shares

    (Reuters) -U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, an ally of Donald Trump, bought as much as $50,000 worth of shares in the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that has agreed to merge with the former president's new social media venture. Greene bought shares worth between $15,001 and $50,000 on Oct. 22, the day they rose in value by as much as 1,650% from what they were worth before the deal, as amateur traders and Trump supporters snapped them up, according to a regulatory filing published on Wednesday. The shares of the SPAC, Digital World Acquisition Corp, have given up most of their gains since Greene invested on Friday.

  • U.S. Says It’s Working With Taiwan to Secure Chip Supply Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S and Taiwan are working together to secure supply chains, Washington’s envoy to Taipei said, as global chip manufacturers face a looming deadline to meet the Biden administration’s request for company data. Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?A Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityU.S.

  • Here’s how Congress wants to combat early withdrawals from retirement accounts

    Americans’ retirement portfolios suffer from “leakage” every year, which is defined as early withdrawals from retirement accounts for reasons outside of retirement. Most retirement accounts require investors to be age 59 1/2 before they’re allowed to take penalty-free distributions, but hardships do happen, such as job loss, a disability or a death in the family. Distributions for non-emergencies, such as cashing out an account when switching jobs, however, could unnecessarily put an American’s future retirement in peril.

  • This week in Bidenomics: The cartoon presidency

    Fictional cartoon characters are now part of Biden's legislative strategy. And they're in trouble.

  • UK government on standby as energy supplier Bulb faces collapse

    The collapse of the company, which has 1.7 million household customers in the UK, would be the largest in the sector so far and affect around 1,000 jobs.

  • Wall Street Journal's Defense Of Trump's Lie-Filled Letter Backfires Badly

    The paper said it printed Trump’s falsehoods without any kind of fact check because it trusts readers “to make up their own minds about his statement.”

  • Democrats Want to Raise Taxes. Here’s What’s Likely to Change.

    More than a dozen significant tax hikes have been proposed by Democratic lawmakers in recent weeks as they devise—and revise—ways to pay for President Joe Biden’s budget bill, which seeks to fund measures to aid child care, education, healthcare, and clean energy. After Democratic centrists Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia resisted tax hikes for corporations and wealthy individuals proposed by the House Ways and Means Committee, a raft of new tax proposals emerged. Then, on Thursday, as a self-imposed deadline neared, Biden proposed a compromise lineup of tax measures.

  • Biden and Pelosi call progressives' bluff

    Biden and Pelosi call progressives' bluff

  • Fed seen announcing start of a ‘taper’ of bond purchases next week

    The Federal Reserve will announce next week that it is slowing down its bond buying at a pace of $15 billion per month -- opening up the possibility of rate hikes in 2022 if inflation surprises to the upside.

  • Chinese Online Broker Shares Dropped After Criticism From Central Bank

    Futu Holdings and Up Fintech fell after a senior official said cross-border online brokerages operating in mainland China were acting illegally.

  • Elon Musk to Congress: Drop the billionaire tax. It will only mess with ‘my plan to get humanity to Mars’

    The divisive proposal would treat billionaires’ fortunes like business income, subjecting the unrealized gains to a new annual tax.

  • U.S. consumer spending strong; robust wage gains hint at long spell of high inflation

    U.S. consumer spending increased solidly in September, but was partly flattered by higher prices, with inflation remaining hot as shortages of motor vehicles and other goods persisted amid global supply constraints. Inflation pressures are broadening out, with other data on Friday showing employers boosted wages by the most on record in the third quarter as they competed for scarce workers. The industry-wide surge could undercut Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's long-held view that high inflation is transitory.

  • Here’s Biden’s Build Back Better framework — in two charts

    What President Biden's 'Build Back Better' framework would spend money on --- and how it'd be paid for, in two charts.

  • U.S. House plan would give electric vehicles big boost

    A $1.75 trillion Democratic spending proposal could give a big boost to electric vehicles especially to Detroit's Big Three automakers and the U.S. Postal Service. The House plan boosts electric vehicle credits to up to $12,500 per vehicle, including $4,500 for union-made vehicles and $500 for U.S.-made batteries. The EV tax credits would cost $15.6 billion over 10 years and disproportionately benefit Detroit's Big Three automakers - General Motors, Ford Motor and Chrysler-parent Stellantis NV - which assemble their U.S.-made vehicles in union-represented plants.

  • Navigating religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine mandates

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan to break down the qualifications of religious expectations to the COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

  • Rep. Madison Cawthorn's Question About 'The Biggest Lie' Backfires Spectacularly

    The GOP lawmaker got a blunt reminder of his own past.

  • Central banks responding to a more concerning inflation backdrop: Strategist

    Zach Griffiths, Wells Fargo Senior Macro Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss inflation, outlook on the Fed, and the bond market.