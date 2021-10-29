Media Advisory - Government of Canada to hold a media availability on the Federal Court's decision related to Canadian Human Rights Tribunal orders
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and the Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada will hold a media availability on the Federal Court's decision related to Canadian Human Rights Tribunal orders.
Date:
October 29, 2021
Time:
5:30 p.m. (EDT)
Where:
Sir John A. Macdonald Building - Room 200
144 Wellington Street
Ottawa, Ontario
The media availability will also be held by teleconference.
Toll-free (Canada/US) dial-in number: 1-866-206-0153
Local dial-in number: 613-954-9003
Passcode: 4814879#
