Media advisory - Government of Canada to hold technical briefing on increasing the transparency and accessibility of corporate information

OTTAWA, ON, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Technical briefing

Officials from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) will hold a technical briefing on a new bill leading to the implementation of a corporate beneficial ownership registry. The briefing will take place via teleconference.

Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Time: 6:15 p.m. (ET)

Members of the media are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca to receive the dial-in information and documentation for the technical briefing.

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/21/c6410.html