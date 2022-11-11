U.S. markets closed

MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN OTTAWA

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Media are invited to join the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, the Honourable Mona Fortier, President of Treasury Board and Member of Parliament for Ottawa–Vanier, Jim Watson, Mayor of the City of Ottawa, and Stéphane Giguère, CEO of Ottawa Community Housing for a housing announcement.

Government of Canada (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

Date:   

November 14, 2022

Time:   

9:00 am ET

Location:   

715 Mikinak Road, Ottawa

 

Ontario logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/10/c5569.html

