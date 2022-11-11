MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN OTTAWA
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Media are invited to join the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, the Honourable Mona Fortier, President of Treasury Board and Member of Parliament for Ottawa–Vanier, Jim Watson, Mayor of the City of Ottawa, and Stéphane Giguère, CEO of Ottawa Community Housing for a housing announcement.
Date:
November 14, 2022
Time:
9:00 am ET
Location:
715 Mikinak Road, Ottawa
