U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,874.00
    +17.25 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,949.00
    +119.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,986.50
    +54.75 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,755.40
    +10.30 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.82
    -0.98 (-1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.10
    -6.40 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    21.80
    -0.13 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0709
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5150
    -0.1800 (-4.87%)
     

  • Vix

    26.52
    +1.72 (+6.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2152
    -0.0033 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7160
    +0.5180 (+0.39%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,229.82
    +3,185.53 (+15.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    546.82
    +37.90 (+7.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,548.63
    -199.72 (-2.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,302.64
    -530.32 (-1.91%)
     

MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE HOUSING-RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT IN SURREY

·1 min read

SURREY, BC, March 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making an announcement related to housing in Surrey.

Government of Canada Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Government of Canada Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

Media are invited to join the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, along with Sukh Dhaliwal, Member of Parliament for Surrey-Newton, Randeep Sarai, Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre, Ken Hardie, Member of Parliament for Fleetwood-Port Kells, MP John Aldag, Member of Parliament for Cloverdale-Langley City and Brenda Locke, Mayor of the Town of Surrey, for the announcement.

 

Date:

 

March 15, 2023

 

 

Time:

 

09:00 am PT

 

Location:

City Hall 13450 104 Ave,

Surrey, BC V3T 1V8

 

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/13/c8046.html

Recommended Stories

  • Elizabeth Warren knows exactly why Silicon Valley Bank failed—and who should pay

    SVB CEO Greg Becker himself was one of many voices advocating for Dodd-Frank to be loosened. Oops.

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says unlimited deposit guarantee will be hard to reverse after SVB fallout: ‘We are now in a different world’

    The economist also said that the Fed will likely now “retreat” on interest rate hikes.

  • Uber, Lyft Score Victory as California Court Affirms Right to Treat Drivers as Contractors

    A California appeals court decision preserves the companies’ independent-contract model in the state and could bolster their efforts elsewhere.

  • Tesla Autopilot Doesn’t Live Up to Its Name, Buttigieg Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s name for its trademark driver-assistance system lacks “common sense,” according to the country’s top transportation regulator. Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUsing the term

  • Biden’s tax hikes on high earners are unlikely to make it through Congress. A bigger debate: the Trump-era tax cuts that expire in 2025.

    The 2025 sunsetting of notable 2017 individual-income-tax rules is "a hurricane we already see on the radar."

  • Fed Battle Plan for Inflation Shredded by Financial Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s strategy to speed up the central bank’s inflation-fighting efforts is unraveling in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids

  • Will Ron DeSantis be the end of ‘Florida man’? Press critics sound the alarm over the potential demise of the famous ‘Sunshine Law.’

    Florida's unique media law has enabled a lot of unusual "Florida man" headlines over the years.

  • U.S. alleges Rite Aid filled ‘hundreds of thousands’ of unlawful prescriptions and ‘opened the floodgates’ for illegal opioid market

    Rite Aid fueled the nation's opioid crisis by knowingly filling hundreds of thousands of illegal prescriptions, the U.S. alleged in a complaint.

  • Alaska's Willow oil project is controversial. Here's why.

    The Biden administration is approving a major oil project on Alaska's petroleum-rich North Slope that supporters say represents an economic lifeline for Indigenous communities in the region but environmentalists say is counter to President Joe Biden's climate goals. The decision on ConocoPhillips Alaska's Willow project, in a federal oil reserve roughly the size of Indiana, was revealed Monday. WHAT IS THE WILLOW PROJECT?

  • What Happens to Borrowers if The Supreme Court Quashes Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness?

    On Tuesday, the Supreme Court heard challenges to President Joe Biden's student debt relief plan. The proposal, which would cancel between $10,000 and $20,000 in current debt for most borrowers, has been on hold since conservative opponents filed a series … Continue reading → The post The Supreme Court May Quash Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness: Here's What Borrowers Should Do appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Biden vows new bank rules after SVB collapse, cites Trump rollback

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden declared the US banking system "safe" and vowed stiffer bank regulation, after U.S. regulators were forced to step in with a series of emergency measures after Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapse, threatening to trigger a broader crisis. The managers of the banks will be fired, Biden noted, and investors will lose money. Biden also promised new regulation after the biggest U.S. bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis.

  • BlackRock Expects Fed to Keep Hiking Rates Despite Bank Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve will press on with interest-rate hikes despite the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, according to the BlackRock Investment Institute. Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayAl

  • Biden's test: Can he show competence to avert banking chaos?

    In 2016, Vice President Joe Biden warned against efforts to unravel banking regulations that Democrats had fought to implement following the nation’s financial crisis, just as the emerging Trump administration was determined to loosen those strict banking rules. Biden argued that without the far-reaching 2010 banking overhaul known as Dodd-Frank, financial institutions would continue to gamble with consumers' cash and ultimately hurt the middle class. “We can’t go back to the days when financial companies take massive risks with the knowledge that a taxpayer bailout is around the corner when they fail,” Biden said in a speech at Georgetown University in the waning days of the Obama administration.

  • California court rules for Uber, Lyft in ride-hailing case

    App-based ride hailing and delivery companies like Uber and Lyft can continue to treat their California drivers as independent contractors, a state appeals court ruled Monday, allowing the tech giants to bypass other state laws requiring worker protections and benefits. The ruling mostly upholds a voter-approved law, called Proposition 22, that said drivers for companies like Uber and Lyft are independent contractors and are not entitled to benefits like paid sick leave and unemployment insurance. A lower court ruling in 2021 had said Proposition 22 was illegal, but Monday's ruling reversed that decision.

  • Billionaire investor Bill Ackman says U.S. regulators ‘did the right thing’ by saving Silicon Valley Bank depositors

    But he warns more banks "will likely fail."

  • California’s Tech-Fueled Economy in Trouble After First Republic, SVB Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- The worst thing to hit California this week was supposed to be the weather, with drenching rainstorms, flooding and the evacuation of thousands of residents.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayNorth Korea Says It Fired Cruise Missiles From Submarine and

  • Japan, Canada in talks over collaboration in battery metals supply chain

    Japan and Canada are discussing collaboration on building strong supply chains for battery metals, Japan's industry minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura, said on Tuesday. A public-private mission led by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and including 16 companies that work with batteries visited Canada last week for talks on building sustainable and resilient supply chains, he said.

  • The labor market is simultaneously hot and cooling — and it's kind of problematic

    Right now, good news is bad news but bad news is not necessarily good news.

  • Court revives Apple, Google challenge to U.S. patent-review policy

    Apple Inc, Google LLC, Cisco Systems Inc and others can sue the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to challenge a rule that reduced the number of patent-validity proceedings at a USPTO tribunal, a U.S. appeals court said Monday. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reversed a California federal court's decision to dismiss the companies' lawsuit and said the agency may have failed to go through a required public notice-and-comment rulemaking process.

  • Fed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- US authorities took extraordinary measures to shore up confidence in the financial system after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, introducing a new backstop for banks that Federal Reserve officials said was big enough to protect the entire nation’s deposits.Most Read from BloombergTreasuries Surge, Stocks Up on Bets for Fed Pause: Markets WrapFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundaySignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFed’s New Backst