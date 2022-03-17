MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE A HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN LONDON

LONDON, ON, March 17, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making a major announcement related to housing.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

Media are invited to join the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, Peter Fragiskatos, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for London North Centre, Arielle Kayabaga, Member of Parliament for London West, Josh Morgan, Deputy Mayor of London and Jeff Neven, CEO of Indwell, for the announcement.

Date: March 18, 2022



Time: 10:00 AM ET



Location: The press conference will be livestreamed at this link: https://vimeo.com/event/1926469

Notes:

Media will also have the opportunity to participate in the Q&A portion of the announcement by teleconference:

(+1) 888 886 7786

Conference ID: 76899271

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/17/c2799.html