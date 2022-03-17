MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE A HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN LONDON
LONDON, ON, March 17, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making a major announcement related to housing.
Media are invited to join the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, Peter Fragiskatos, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for London North Centre, Arielle Kayabaga, Member of Parliament for London West, Josh Morgan, Deputy Mayor of London and Jeff Neven, CEO of Indwell, for the announcement.
Date:
March 18, 2022
Time:
10:00 AM ET
Location:
The press conference will be livestreamed at this link: https://vimeo.com/event/1926469
Notes:
Media will also have the opportunity to participate in the Q&A portion of the announcement by teleconference:
(+1) 888 886 7786
Conference ID: 76899271
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
