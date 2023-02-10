U.S. markets close in 3 hours 57 minutes

MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE HOUSING-RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT IN OTTAWA

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making an announcement related to housing in Ottawa.

CMHC Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Media are invited to join the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, along with the Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament for Ottawa-Vanier, Yasir Naqvi, Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre, and Mark Sutcliffe, Mayor of the City of Ottawa, for the announcement.

Date:

February 13, 2023



Time:

09:00 am ET



Location:

City Hall110 Laurier Ave W,
Ottawa, ON K1R 6K9  
(Jean Pigott Hall)

Government of Canada logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/10/c0761.html

