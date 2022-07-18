U.S. markets close in 1 hour 51 minutes

MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE A HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN NOVA SCOTIA

·1 min read

ANTIGONISH, NS, July 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making an announcement related to housing.

Government of Canada (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Media are invited to join the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament for Central Nova and Pat Dunn, Provincial Minister of Communities, Cultures, Tourism and Heritage and African NS Affairs and MLA for Pictou Centre for the announcement.

Date:

July 19, 2022



Time:

 

10:30 AM ADT

 

Location:

25 Appleseed Drive
Antigonish, Nova Scotia

 

 

 

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/18/c8549.html

