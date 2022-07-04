Media advisory - The Government of Canada to make important announcements on climate action incentive payments in Kitchener and Winnipeg
KITCHENER, ON, July 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Government of Canada will make important announcements on climate action incentive payments.
The Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, the Honourable Karina Gould, on behalf of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Steven Guilbeault, will hold a press conference in Kitchener, Ontario. Minister Gould will be joined by Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change.
Event:
Press conference
Date:
Tuesday, July 5, 2022
Time:
11:30 a.m. (EDT)
Location:
Third floor of THEMUSEUM
Kitchener, Ontario N2G 1A3
To attend this press conference in person, media representatives are invited to register by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Echo announcement:
Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Terry Duguid, will hold an echo announcement in Winnipeg with details specific to Manitoba.
Event:
Press Conference
Date:
Tuesday, July 5, 2022
Time:
10:00 a.m. (CDT)
Location:
Forks Market
1 Forks Market Rd
Winnipeg, Manitoba R3C 4L8
Media representatives are also encouraged to register to this in-person event by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page
Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page
SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/04/c7067.html