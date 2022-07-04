U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,825.33
    +39.95 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,097.26
    +321.86 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.84
    +99.14 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.76
    +19.77 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.66
    +2.23 (+2.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.30
    +6.80 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    19.93
    +0.27 (+1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0425
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2105
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7160
    +0.5410 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,783.47
    +491.01 (+2.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.49
    +9.35 (+2.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,232.65
    +64.00 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,153.81
    +218.19 (+0.84%)
     

Media advisory - The Government of Canada to make important announcements on climate action incentive payments in Kitchener and Winnipeg

·1 min read

KITCHENER, ON, July 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Government of Canada will make important announcements on climate action incentive payments.

The Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, the Honourable Karina Gould, on behalf of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Steven Guilbeault, will hold a press conference in Kitchener, Ontario. Minister Gould will be joined by Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

Event:

Press conference

Date:

Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Time:

11:30 a.m. (EDT)

Location:

Third floor of THEMUSEUM
10 King Street West


Kitchener, Ontario N2G 1A3


To attend this press conference in person, media representatives are invited to register by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Echo announcement:

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Terry Duguid, will hold an echo announcement in Winnipeg with details specific to Manitoba.

Event:

Press Conference

Date:

Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Time:

10:00 a.m. (CDT)

Location:

Forks Market


1 Forks Market Rd


Winnipeg, Manitoba  R3C 4L8


Media representatives are also encouraged to register to this in-person event by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/04/c7067.html

Recommended Stories