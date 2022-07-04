Media advisory - The Government of Canada to make important announcements on climate action incentive payments in Kitchener and Winnipeg

KITCHENER, ON, July 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Government of Canada will make important announcements on climate action incentive payments.

The Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, the Honourable Karina Gould, on behalf of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Steven Guilbeault, will hold a press conference in Kitchener, Ontario. Minister Gould will be joined by Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

Event: Press conference Date: Tuesday, July 5, 2022 Time: 11:30 a.m. (EDT) Location: Third floor of THEMUSEUM

10 King Street West

Kitchener, Ontario N2G 1A3



To attend this press conference in person, media representatives are invited to register by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Echo announcement:

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Terry Duguid, will hold an echo announcement in Winnipeg with details specific to Manitoba.

Event: Press Conference Date: Tuesday, July 5, 2022 Time: 10:00 a.m. (CDT) Location: Forks Market

1 Forks Market Rd

Winnipeg, Manitoba R3C 4L8



Media representatives are also encouraged to register to this in-person event by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/04/c7067.html