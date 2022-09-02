U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.98 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.26 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.02
    +0.41 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,720.80
    +11.50 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    17.86
    +0.20 (+1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9963
    +0.0015 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1518
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.1590
    -0.0590 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,919.04
    -79.61 (-0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    472.59
    -7.08 (-1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,281.19
    +132.69 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,650.84
    -10.63 (-0.04%)
     

Media advisory - Government of Canada to make important announcement about high-speed Internet access

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, together with Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country, will make an announcement about improving high-speed Internet access in British Columbia. A media availability will follow.

Date:

Tuesday, September 6, 2022



Time:

12:30 pm (PT)



Location:

Gambier Community Centre
721 Andy's Bay Road
Gambier Island, British Columbia

 

Members of the media are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca to confirm their attendance.

