Media Advisory - Government of Canada to invest in jobs and the future of the country's automotive sector

·1 min read

OSHAWA, ON, April 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry, together with the Honourable Doug Ford, Ontario Premier, and the Honourable Victor Fedeli, Ontario's Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, will announce an important investment in the future of Canada's automotive manufacturing sector.

Date:

Monday, April 4, 2022



Time:

11 a.m. (Eastern Time)



Location:

GM Canada's Canadian Technical Centre McLaughlin Advanced Technology Track


1100 Park Road South
Oshawa, ON

A live broadcast of the announcement will be available on Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada's (ISED) Facebook page.

Media participation on site

Media outlets wishing to attend the event must confirm their participation by registering here. Confirmed registrants will then receive further instructions regarding parking and directions.

Media are requested to arrive on-site at 10 a.m. ET, in order to participate in a photo-op prior to the announcement.

NOTE: Visitors will be required to follow GM Canada safety protocols:

  • Prior to arrival, please complete the self-attestation and present your green checkmark to GM security. You are required to attest that you are fully vaccinated.

  • Prior to arrival, watch the GM Canada visitor safety protocol video

  • Closed-toe shoes, with low-rise heels recommended

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.
Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @CDNinnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/03/c9152.html

