Media advisory - Government of Canada to make investment in Canada's semiconductor industry

CNW Group
·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 26, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will make an announcement about advancing Canada's production and manufacturing of semiconductor products and services.

Date: Monday, March 27, 2023

Time: 11:00 am (ET)

Location:
Ranovus Inc.
11 Hines Road, Suite 101
Ottawa, Ontario

The announcement will be live-streamed on the Canadian Innovation Facebook page.

Participation on site

Members of the media who plan on attending the event in person must confirm their participation with ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca by Monday, March 27, at 9 am (ET). Media representatives are asked to arrive 15 minutes before the start of the event.

Media participation by teleconference

Media outlets wishing to take part in the teleconference are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca to receive the dial-in information.

