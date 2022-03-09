MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE MAJOR HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN REGINA

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A bipartisan trio of U.S. congressmen on Monday unveiled new legislation that would permanently ban illicit versions of fentanyl, the powerful synthetic painkiller that has helped fuel the nation's opioid epidemic and death toll. The proposed bill, introduced by Democrat Chris Pappas and Republicans Dan Newhouse and Ted Budd, comes days before a temporary ban on chemical copycats of fentanyl known as analogues expires on Friday. For years, the Justice Department's Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has been trying to crack down on the proliferation of chemical look-alikes of fentanyl, which are often manufactured in China and shipped into the United States from Mexico.