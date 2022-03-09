U.S. markets close in 5 hours 44 minutes

MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE MAJOR HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN REGINA

REGINA, SK, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making a major announcement related to housing.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) Logo
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

Media are invited to join the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, Tara Osipoff, Executive Vice-President, Avana Group, and Nicki Ackerman, CEO, Avana Foundation Inc., for the announcement.

Date:

March 10, 2022



Time:

10:00 AM CT



Location:

The Hotel Saskatchewan

2125 Victoria Ave

Regina, SK

Government of Canada Logo
Government of Canada Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/09/c3673.html

