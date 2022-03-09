MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE MAJOR HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN REGINA
REGINA, SK, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making a major announcement related to housing.
Media are invited to join the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, Tara Osipoff, Executive Vice-President, Avana Group, and Nicki Ackerman, CEO, Avana Foundation Inc., for the announcement.
Date:
March 10, 2022
Time:
10:00 AM CT
Location:
The Hotel Saskatchewan
2125 Victoria Ave
Regina, SK
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/09/c3673.html