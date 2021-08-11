U.S. markets close in 4 hours 22 minutes

Media Advisory - Government of Canada to make major housing-related announcement in London

·1 min read

LONDON, ON, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making a major announcement related to housing.

Media are invited to join Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Centre, Kate Young, Member of Parliament for London West, and Josh Morgan, Deputy Mayor of London, for the announcement.

Date:

August 11th, 2021

Time:

2:00PM ET

Location:

77 Tecumseh Street West, London, ON

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/11/c2239.html

  • The FDA Rejects FibroGen Drug. The Damage to the Stock Is Already Done.

    The long-expected rejection of FibroGen’s application for approval of its drug roxadustat finally arrived early Wednesday morning.

  • Senate Democrats Pass $3.5 Trillion Biden Agenda Blueprint

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate Democrats took a major step toward the biggest expansion in decades of federal efforts to reduce poverty, care for the elderly and protect the environment, passing a $3.5 trillion budget framework that opens the way for President Joe Biden’s economic agenda.The party-line 50-49 vote marks an abrupt reversal from the tax-cutting philosophy of Republicans when they controlled the government. It provides a path for enactment of a long list of cherished Democratic priorities --

  • Senate Approves Truck Equipment Mandates, Dispatcher Oversight Measure

    The U.S. Senate approved a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill Tuesday that mandates several requirements for trucking previously approved by the U.S. House and will likely make it into a final bill. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was approved by a vote of 69-30 that was presided over by Vice President Kamala Harris, is the first major infrastructure package passed by the Senate chamber in decades. It injects $550 million of new funding into expanding and maintaining roads and b

  • Invoking 'Quit India', minister welcomes Amazon, Flipkart ruling

    India's commerce minister welcomed on Tuesday a Supreme Court decision that Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart should face investigations into alleged anti-competitive behaviour, saying their trading practices would be looked into. Piyush Goyal's comments are the latest sign of New Delhi's discontent with the two U.S. e-commerce giants, which have for years faced allegations of bypassing Indian laws to run their businesses and hurting smaller retailers. On Monday, the Supreme Court pulled up Amazon and Flipkart for trying to stall investigations ordered in 2020 by the Competition Commission of India (CCI), saying big organisations like theirs https://reut.rs/3iwpRz6 should volunteer to assist in any inquiry.

  • Bill Burr blasts Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over anti-mask mandate stance: ‘Piece of s*** politicians’

    DeSantis has barred schools from issuing mask mandates

  • Republican Senators Tell Democrats to Go It Alone on Debt Limit

    (Bloomberg) -- Forty-six Republican senators issued a stern warning to Democrats that they will not vote for an increase in the debt ceiling, a move that could risk the U.S. Treasury defaulting on its obligations as soon as next month.“We will not vote to increase the debt ceiling, whether that increase comes through a stand-alone bill, a continuing resolution, or any other vehicle,” the letter, dated Aug. 10, said. “Democrats, at any time, have the power through reconciliation to unilaterally r

  • SEC’s Gensler Told Elizabeth Warren He Needs More Authority to Regulate Crypto

    Congress should focus on trading, lending and decentralized finance, the securities regulator said.

  • Cuomo resigns after probe finds he sexually harassed 11 women

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned from office Tuesday, one week after an investigation concluded that he had sexually harassed 11 women and retaliated against his accusers.

  • Dallas County mask requirement imminent after judge temporarily blocks Abbott order

    County Judge Clay Jenkins has accused Gov. Greg Abbott of threatening lives, exceeding his authority and illegally overruling local officials’ ability to enact measures like mask mandates.

  • Biden moves quickly on confirming judges, lags behind with other vacancies

    Senators have advanced President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees at a rapid pace, but the administration still lags behind its predecessors in filling vacancies throughout the executive branch at the 200-day mark of Biden’s presidency.

  • Senate Passes $1 Trillion Infrastructure Plan. What’s Inside.

    The bill, a key part of President Biden’s economic agenda, calls for $550 billion in new federal spending over five years to upgrade and modernize the nation’s roads, bridges, water systems, broadband access, and electric grid.

  • CTA's Last Hope To Protect California Trucking From AB5: US Supreme Court

    The California Trucking Association has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review its case against imposing AB5 on the state's trucking sector. It's a last-ditch effort to keep in place a stay that is blocking imposition on the law governing the definition of independent contractors in the state. The last two rounds in the courts did not go well for the CTA. In April, the injunction that kept AB5 from being implemented was overturned by a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

  • Voters believe Biden will raise taxes on middle class despite pledge

    President Joe Biden promised he would not raise taxes on anyone earning less than $400,000 a year to help pay for his agenda, but recent polling suggests voters remain skeptical.

  • Senate passes $3.5 trillion budget resolution

    The approval paves the way for consideration of the ambitious human services spending proposal from Democrats.

  • Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns over sexual harassment allegations

    Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation Tuesday over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations in a fall from grace a year after he was widely hailed nationally for his detailed daily briefings and leadership during some of the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing,” Cuomo said in a televised address. The third-term governor's resignation, which will take effect in two weeks, was announced as momentum built in the Legislature to remove him by impeachment and after nearly the entire Democratic establishment had turned against him, with President Joe Biden joining those calling on him to resign.

  • Son accused of watching fire he set kill his dad, Tennessee police say

    "You can help him if you want," he told onlookers, according to officials.

  • Poles protest bill that would silence US-owned TV network

    Poles demonstrated nationwide Tuesday against a bill widely viewed as a effort by the country’s nationalist ruling party to silence an independent, U.S.-owned television broadcaster that is critical of the government. Technically, the bill would prevent non-European owners from having controlling stakes in Polish media companies. In practice, it would push American company Discovery Inc. to sell its controlling stake in TVN, a network with many channels that operates the all-news station TVN24 and has a flagship evening news program watched daily by millions.

  • After 8 Months, Cities And States Are Still Sitting On Rental Aid

    HuffPost reached out to more than 40 places that had distributed $0 in rental assistance by the end of June. Here's why it's been so slow.

  • Biden picks Damian Williams to lead powerful Manhattan U.S. attorney's office

    President Biden nominated Damian Williams to be the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, among a slate of names he picked to some of the nation's most powerful law enforcement posts Tuesday.Why it matters: Williams would be the first Black person to land one of the most coveted positions in prosecution. The powerful Manhattan-based office has had purview over some of the nation's most high-profile cases, like several inquiries into associates of former President Trump. Get market

  • Analysis-Brazil's Bolsonaro rolls out tanks to cover his weak position

    The clouds of dark exhaust spewing from aging tanks and amphibious vehicles rolling past far-right President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday were a poor smoke screen for a leader whose political support is slipping and re-election is in trouble. Politicians and analysts said this week's unusual military display outside the presidential palace https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/brazil-military-parade-presidential-palace-rattles-politicians-2021-08-10 in Brasilia revealed not strength but rather the political weakness of a president on the ropes for failing to lead Brazil out of the coronavirus pandemic and an economic crisis. Senator Omar Aziz, chairman of a commission investigating how government mistakes https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/man-behind-brazils-search-miracle-covid-19-cures-2021-05-14 contributed to the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/brazilians-demonstrate-against-bolsonaro-slow-vaccine-rollout-2021-07-03, called it a "pathetic" attempt to intimidate Congress.