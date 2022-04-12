U.S. markets close in 4 hours 8 minutes

MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT ON HOUSING IN TORONTO

·1 min read

TORONTO, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making a major announcement related to housing.

Government of Canada Logo (CNW Group/Government of Canada)
Media are invited to join the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside Salma Zahid, Member of Parliament for Scarborough Centre, John Tory, Mayor of Toronto, Tim Neeb, President of Mahogany Management, and Brad Saunders, CEO of Community Living Toronto for the announcement.

Date:

April 13, 2022

Time:

11:30 AM ET

Location:

RSVP at Arevig.Afarian@infc.gc.ca for
details

SOURCE Government of Canada

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/12/c9475.html

