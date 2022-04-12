MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT ON HOUSING IN TORONTO
TORONTO, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making a major announcement related to housing.
Media are invited to join the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside Salma Zahid, Member of Parliament for Scarborough Centre, John Tory, Mayor of Toronto, Tim Neeb, President of Mahogany Management, and Brad Saunders, CEO of Community Living Toronto for the announcement.
Date:
April 13, 2022
Time:
11:30 AM ET
Location:
RSVP at Arevig.Afarian@infc.gc.ca for
SOURCE Government of Canada
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/12/c9475.html