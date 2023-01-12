U.S. markets close in 4 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,961.56
    -8.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,033.87
    +60.86 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,892.45
    -39.22 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,855.24
    +11.19 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.96
    +1.55 (+2.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,895.70
    +16.80 (+0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    23.89
    +0.41 (+1.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0813
    +0.0052 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5020
    -0.0520 (-1.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2164
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8720
    -2.5530 (-1.93%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,140.88
    +777.97 (+4.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    426.98
    -3.15 (-0.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,803.63
    +78.65 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.82
    +3.82 (+0.01%)
     

Media advisory - Government of Canada to make a major quantum science announcement

·2 min read

WATERLOO, ON, Jan. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will make an important announcement about shaping the future of quantum technologies in Canada. The announcement will highlight the next steps to strengthen Canadian research, talent and commercialization in quantum science.

Minister Champagne will be joined by Dr. Robert Myers, Director of the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics, Dr. Stephanie Simmons, founder and Chief Quantum Officer of Photonic Inc. and Canada Research Chair in Silicon Quantum Technologies at Simon Fraser University, and Dr. Raymond Laflamme, Canada Research Chair in Quantum Information at the University of Waterloo.

The Minister will be available to media following the announcement.

Date:               

Friday, January 13, 2023



Time:              

Tour of the facilities – 9:30 am (ET) 


Announcement – 10:00 am (ET)



Location:      

Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics  


Atrium


31 Caroline Street North


Waterloo, Ontario



The event will be live-streamed on the Canadian Science Facebook page.

Minister Champagne will also be meeting and speaking with Canada's tech workers at Communitech.

Date:               

Friday, January 13, 2023



Time:              

12:15 pm (ET) 



Location:        

Communitech Hub


151 Charles Street West, Suite 100


Kitchener, Ontario



Notes for media

Media representatives wishing to join the tour and attend the event at the Perimeter Institute must register with the Perimeter Institute by contacting Colin Hunter at chunter@perimeterinstitute.ca or Mike Brown at mbrown@perimeterinstitute.ca. Media representatives wishing to take part in the teleconference are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca to receive the dial-in information.

Media representatives wishing to join the engagement at Communitech must register by contacting Alex Kinsella at alex.kinsella@communitech.ca.

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow @CDNScience on social media for Canadian science news: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/12/c4028.html

Recommended Stories

  • 12 Countries That Produce the Best Engineers in the World

    In this article, we discuss the 12 countries that produce the best engineers in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the engineering profession, its impact on the economy and the corporate tech sector around the world and go directly to the 5 Countries That Produce the Best Engineers in the World. Engineering […]

  • 3D printing reaches new heights with two-story home

    A 3D printer is taking home building to a new level — literally. Construction will take a total of 330 hours of printing, said architect Leslie Lok, co-founder of design studio Hannah and designer of the home. “One of the things about printing a second story is you require, you know, the machine…And of course, there are other challenges: structural challenges, logistic challenges when we print a second-story building."

  • Virgin Orbit Satellite Mission Fails, Sending Shares Down

    Virgin Orbit’s satellite-carrying rocket failed to reach orbit after an operational anomaly, a blow to Richard Branson’s ambitions in the growing market for commercial satellite launches.

  • Scientists Discover New Earth-Sized Planet

    Scientists have discovered a new Earth-sized planet using data from the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), NASA said.Footage shared by NASA, JPL-Caltech, Robert Hurt, and NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center shows a visualization of the newly discovered world, named TOI 700 e.NASA said the planet was around 95 percent the size of Earth and likely rocky. TOI 700 e is orbiting within the habitable zone of its star, meaning there could be liquid water its surface.Scientists had previously discovered TOI 700 b, c, and d, all orbiting TOI 700, a small, cool dwarf star around 100 light-years away, in the southern constellation Dorado. TOI 700 b is about 90 percent the size of Earth. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Robert Hurt/NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center via Storyful

  • SpaceX Dragon cargo ship pulls away from Space Station for return to Earth

    The SpaceX Cargo Dragon departed the International Space Station on Tuesday carrying more than 4,000 pounds of scientific investigations(Jan. 10)

  • NASA's Webb finds what may be the most chemically primitive galaxy identified

    NASA said that new research into galaxies captures by the James Webb Space Telescope has revealed what could be the most chemically primitive galaxy ever identified.

  • NASA's James Webb Telescope finds first exoplanet almost exactly the same size as Earth

    The James Webb Telescope hit another milestone on Wednesday, identifying its first exoplanet 41 light-years away that is almost exactly the same size as Earth.

  • Lockheed Martin Backed Space Startup Suffers Failure During Maiden Mission

    A rocket operated by California-based space startup ABL Space Systems' maiden RS1 rocket mission failed after it was launched on Tuesday from the Pacific Spaceport Center in Alaska, after delays late last year. The RS1 rocket, according to the ABL Space Systems website, is designed to use less infrastructure than other rocket launching methods and is powered by RP-1 or Jet-A fuels. "After liftoff, RS1 experienced an anomaly and shut down prematurely," ABL said in a tweet. The startup's previous

  • Russia sending replacement Soyuz capsule to rescue International Space Station crew

    Russia is launching a mission to rescue three crew members from the International Space Station. A Soyuz capsule which was meant to bring two cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut back to Earth was damaged after being hit by a micro meteoroid last month. Instead, Russia will launch an unpiloted Soyuz to the space station in February to return them to Earth. CBS News space analyst Bill Harwood explained the details of the mission.

  • Analyst Report: FMC Corporation

    FMC is a pure-play crop chemical company. The company has diversified its sales to create a balanced crop chemical portfolio across geographies and crop exposure. Through acquisitions, FMC is now one of the five largest patented crop chemical companies and will continue to develop new products, with a focus on biologicals, through its research and development pipeline.

  • 4,000-year-old site – with ritual purpose – unearthed in rural England, photos show

    Researchers found burial urns — but aren’t sure why they are empty.

  • NASA administrator expects 2023 to be 'game-changing' for the space agency

    Following a year of major accomplishments, Bill Nelson, NASA administrator, said “there’s a lot more coming” in 2023 for the space agency.

  • Russia to send rescue mission to space station

    Russia said Wednesday that it will send an empty spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) next month to bring home three astronauts whose planned return vehicle was damaged by a strike from a tiny meteoroid.They were scheduled to return home in the same spacecraft in March, but their stay on the ISS will now be extended by several extra months.

  • James Webb telescope traces arcs of dusty star formation

    The new super space observatory probes a dynamic star factory 200,000 light years from Earth.

  • Amid California's stormy weather, it feels like El Niño and La Niña have switched roles

    Amid a La Niña year, California has been displaying elements of El Niño: Big waves, snowcapped mountains, and flooded coastal streets.

  • NASA scientists discover Earth-sized, 'habitable zone' world just 100 light-years away

    The planet could be capable of housing liquid water on its surface, as the world closely orbits a nearby star.

  • Russia plans replacement for damaged Soyuz crew ship

    The crew of the damaged Soyuz MS-22 will spend several extra months in space and return to Earth in a replacement ship.

  • Russia will launch new capsule to return space station crew

    Russia will send up a new capsule next month to bring back three space station crew members whose original ride home was damaged, officials said Wednesday. The two Russians and one American will stay several extra months at the International Space Station as a result of the capsule switch, possibly pushing their mission to close to a year, NASA and Russian space officials told reporters. Cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Demitri Petelin, and astronaut Frank Rubio were supposed to return in March in the same Soyuz capsule that took them up last September.

  • Stuck in space: Russia, US announce plan to bring cosmonauts home

    NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin will be getting a ride home from the International Space Station — but it may take a while. The trio flew to the space station in a Russian Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft in September. In December, a tiny micrometeorite strike caused a puncture no…

  • On The Dot: Learning about climate change using a candle, a piece of glass and a camera

    The levels of carbon dioxide in the earth's atmosphere have exploded in the past 65+ years. CBS national environmental reporter David Schechter and his producer Chance Horner traveled to the Chabot Space and Science Center in the Oakland hills.