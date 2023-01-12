Media advisory - Government of Canada to make a major quantum science announcement

WATERLOO, ON, Jan. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will make an important announcement about shaping the future of quantum technologies in Canada. The announcement will highlight the next steps to strengthen Canadian research, talent and commercialization in quantum science.

Minister Champagne will be joined by Dr. Robert Myers, Director of the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics, Dr. Stephanie Simmons, founder and Chief Quantum Officer of Photonic Inc. and Canada Research Chair in Silicon Quantum Technologies at Simon Fraser University, and Dr. Raymond Laflamme, Canada Research Chair in Quantum Information at the University of Waterloo.

The Minister will be available to media following the announcement.

Date: Friday, January 13, 2023



Time: Tour of the facilities – 9:30 am (ET)

Announcement – 10:00 am (ET)



Location: Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics

Atrium

31 Caroline Street North

Waterloo, Ontario





The event will be live-streamed on the Canadian Science Facebook page.

Minister Champagne will also be meeting and speaking with Canada's tech workers at Communitech.

Date: Friday, January 13, 2023



Time: 12:15 pm (ET)



Location: Communitech Hub

151 Charles Street West, Suite 100

Kitchener, Ontario





Notes for media

Media representatives wishing to join the tour and attend the event at the Perimeter Institute must register with the Perimeter Institute by contacting Colin Hunter at chunter@perimeterinstitute.ca or Mike Brown at mbrown@perimeterinstitute.ca. Media representatives wishing to take part in the teleconference are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca to receive the dial-in information.

Story continues

Media representatives wishing to join the engagement at Communitech must register by contacting Alex Kinsella at alex.kinsella@communitech.ca.

