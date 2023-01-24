MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE A MAJOR HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN CALGARY

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making a major announcement related to housing and media will be invited to tour one of Calgary's new affordable housing projects funded through the Rapid Housing Initiative.

Media are invited to join George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, the Honourable Jeremy Nixon, Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services, Jyoti Gondek, Mayor of Calgary, and Sue Tomney, CEO of YW Calgary, to announce funding relating to new affordable housing and an expanded crisis shelter in Calgary.

Date: January 25, 2023 Time: 9:30 AM MT Location: Entrance: 15 A Street SE & 20 Ave SE Calgary

