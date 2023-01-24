U.S. markets close in 2 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,009.85
    -9.96 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,631.51
    +1.95 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,325.03
    -39.38 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,889.67
    -1.09 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.50
    -1.12 (-1.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.60
    +7.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    +0.17 (+0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0886
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4930
    -0.0320 (-0.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2329
    -0.0049 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0460
    -0.5510 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,923.20
    -105.34 (-0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    523.38
    -3.90 (-0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,757.36
    -27.31 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,299.19
    +393.15 (+1.46%)
     

MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE A MAJOR HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN CALGARY

·1 min read

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making a major announcement related to housing and media will be invited to tour one of Calgary's new affordable housing projects funded through the Rapid Housing Initiative.

Government of Canada Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Government of Canada Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

Media are invited to join George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, the Honourable Jeremy Nixon, Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services, Jyoti Gondek, Mayor of Calgary, and Sue Tomney, CEO of YW Calgary, to announce funding relating to new affordable housing and an expanded crisis shelter in Calgary.

Date:

January 25, 2023

Time:

9:30 AM MT

Location:

Entrance:

15 A Street SE & 20 Ave SE

Calgary

 

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/24/c0185.html

Recommended Stories

  • Complete your Valentine's Day look with up to 70% off Stuart Weitzman boots and loafers

    Step out of the house in style this Valentine's Day 2023 with Stuart Weitzman boots, loafers and pumps. Shop now to save up to 70% on select styles.

  • Game Recap: Rockets 119, Timberwolves 114

    Jalen Green put up a career-high 42 points (15-25 FG), along with four rebounds and four assists for the Rockets as they defeated the Timberwolves, 119-114. Alperen Sengun added 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in the victory, while Anthony Edwards (31 points) and DAngelo Russell (30 points, seven assists) combined for 61 points for the Timberwolves in the losing effort. The Rockets improve to 11-36, snapping their 13 game losing streak, while the Timberwolves fall to 24-25.

  • 2-time Australian champ Azarenka tops Pegula, talks anxiety

    On the court at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday night, Victoria Azarenka — the athlete — displayed the same confident brand of take-the-ball-early, hard-hitting tennis that carried her to two Australian Open titles and the No. 1 ranking a decade ago. After the match, Victoria Azarenka — the person — opened up about how, away from the court in recent months, she managed to learn a new mindset by, in her words, “Trying to be neutral, not to go negative; accepting the anxiety that I have; accepting the fear that I have.”

  • Dallas Zoo offers $10,000 reward after rare vulture's death

    The vulture's death is the third potentially suspicious incident at the zoo in under two weeks.

  • Let’s zero out taxes on food, diapers and feminine hygiene supplies | Commentary

    State finances are stable again. Give tax cuts to ordinary Kansas families.

  • Halliburton Clocks 31% Revenue Growth In Q4 Backed By Strong Segmental Performance; Boosts Quarterly Dividend

    Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL), a provider of products and services to the energy industry, reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 30.5% year-over-year to $5.582 billion, marginally beating the consensus of $5.580 billion. Adjusted EPS of $0.72 beat the consensus of $0.67. Operating income increased to $976 million (+77.5% Y/Y), and the margin expanded by 463 bps to 17.5%. Completion and Production revenue increased 35.1% Y/Y to $3.18 billion, and the corresponding operating income incr

  • How is Ford (F) North America Unit Placed Ahead of Q4 Earnings?

    The consensus mark for Q4 revenues from Ford's (F) North America segment is pegged at $28.8 million, implying a year-over-year uptick of 11.6%.

  • Khanna: Biden may have to take unilateral action to prevent debt crisis

    Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) suggested on Monday that President Biden may have to take unilateral action to prevent a crisis over the debt ceiling. “I think we’re going to have a rocky time,” Khanna told Bloomberg News. “It’s not great for the political system, but at the end of the day I don’t think the United…

  • Caltrans wants millions of more dollars to clear thousands of California homeless encampments

    The agency is on track to close more than 1,200 homeless encampments near state right-of-way properties this fiscal year.

  • Mega IPO Planned for 2023 by Pakistan's Biggest Cooking Oil Maker

    (Bloomberg) -- Dalda Foods Ltd., Pakistan’s largest cooking oil manufacturer, is planning an initial public offering in the country to bankroll the expansion of its production capacity.Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverSuspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellSpotify Will Cut About 6% of Jobs in Latest Tech LayoffsEurope Is Bracing for a Sharp, Abrupt Real Estate Rev

  • 3 Basic Materials Stocks to Buy Before Earnings This Week

    The rising earnings estimate revisions make the possibility of beating Q4 expectations quite plausible for Freeport McMoRan, Nucor, and Steel Dynamic stock and could continue supporting their strong performances.

  • Oil ends on a mixed note, but remains buoyed by optimism over China demand

    U.S. prices end little changed on Monday, while global benchmark crude finishes higher on continued optimism over energy demand from China.

  • Fed needs mortgage-backed securities exit plan 'earlier than later,' George says

    Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George has urged her colleagues to come to terms "earlier than later" on a plan for the U.S. central bank to exit the mortgage-backed securities (MBS) market and be more explicit on how bond purchases will figure into future monetary policy. "You can't just wake up one day and say, 'hey, we're going to get out of this business,'" George, who is retiring from her position at the end of this month, told Reuters in an interview published on Monday. She noted that Fed officials agree in principle that the central bank's securities portfolio should only include those assets issued by the U.S. Treasury - not those backed by home mortgages - but don't yet have a plan to get there.

  • PagerDuty to lay off 7% of staff as tech job cuts continue

    Cloud-computing company PagerDuty is joining the growing wave of technology companies laying off staff. It will reduce its headcount by about 7%

  • I’m about to get $130,000 from a lump-sum pension payout, but I don’t know what to do with it

    A reader wants to know the best way to invest a lump sum of money to have it last through retirement.

  • Resurgent Rupiah Having Best Month in Over Two Years Amid Inflow

    (Bloomberg) -- The rupiah is enjoying its best performance in more than two years as foreign inflows turbocharge its catch-up with emerging market peers. Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russian War EffortCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverNYSE Gets Wave of Sell Orders, Unleashing Stock-Market ChaosHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkBlizzard Manager Departs In Protest of Employee Ranking SystemThe Indonesian currency cli

  • Union Pacific Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates Hit By Winter Weather & Network Congestion

    Union Pacific Corp (NYSE: UNP) reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 8% year-on-year to $6.18 billion, missing the consensus of $6.31 billion. Higher fuel surcharge revenue, core pricing gains, and volume growth drove the revenue growth. Freight Revenues increased by 9% Y/Y to $5.76 billion, with Automotive +27%, Energy & specialized markets +12%, and Premium +15%. As measured by total revenue carloads, business volumes were up 1%. EPS of $2.67 missed the consensus of $2.78. Operating exp

  • Tech Stocks Take Driver’s Seat in Earnings Run-Up: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Tech stocks led gains on Wall Street, with the most-influential segment of the US equity market about to kick off earnings in a test of the S&P 500’s 12% surge from its October low.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russian War EffortCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkBlizzard Manager Departs In Protest of Employee Ranking SystemWhat The Heck Is Happening With the Price of

  • A Summer of Sovereign-Debt Crises Could Be Coming. Is the Fed Ready?

    Crises in the U.S. Japan, or Italy would shake up illiquid world financial markets, Desmond Lachman writes.

  • Euro-Area Business Activity Shows Bloc May Dodge Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- The private-sector economy in the euro area unexpectedly returned to growth at the start of 2023, offering further signs the region may avoid a recession and comforting the European Central Bank’s focus on underlying inflation risks.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russian War EffortCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverNYSE Investigates Technical Issue That Caused Wild Market OpenHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Wi