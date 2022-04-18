U.S. markets close in 1 hour 53 minutes

MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE A MAJOR HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN BRITISH COLUMBIA

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, April 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making a major announcement related to housing.

Government of Canada (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Government of Canada (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

Media are invited to join the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, and a Kaslo Gardens Housing Co-operative Representative for the announcement.

Date:

April 19, 2022



Time:

12:00 PM PT



Location:

2795 Cooperative Way, Vancouver, BC.


(South of Grandview Highway and Kaslo Street intersection)




Street parking is available adjacent to project site.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/18/c2429.html

