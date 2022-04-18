MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE A MAJOR HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN BRITISH COLUMBIA
VANCOUVER, BC, April 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making a major announcement related to housing.
Media are invited to join the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, and a Kaslo Gardens Housing Co-operative Representative for the announcement.
Date:
April 19, 2022
Time:
12:00 PM PT
Location:
2795 Cooperative Way, Vancouver, BC.
(South of Grandview Highway and Kaslo Street intersection)
Street parking is available adjacent to project site.
